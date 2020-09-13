Jets vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets on Sunday in each squad’s season debut.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Jets vs Bills online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including New York, Buffalo and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including New York and Buffalo

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including New York and Buffalo

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including New York, Buffalo and every other NFL city

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Bills live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Jets vs Bills Preview

The Jets had arguably the league’s worst offense in 2019, amassing the fewest yards from scrimmage (4,368). Still, they managed to go 7-9 and on the strength of a defense that held opponents to the seventh-fewest yards (5,170).

The front office invested heavily in the offensive line over the offseason, adding guard Greg Van Roten, center Connor McGovern, and tackle George Fant via three-year deals, and keeping guard Alex Lewis on a pact of the same length.

New York’s new line will be tasked with protecting third-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s thrown 15 and 13 interceptions in the last two seasons, the second-most in 2018 and eighth-most last year, despite playing just 13 games in each campaign.

Over the offseason, he said he’d like to improve his completion rate more than any other statistic. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019; the year prior, he hit on 57.7 percent for 2,865 yards and 17 scores.

“Completion percentage,” he said, according to the team’s official website. “I’m always looking to improve completion percentage. I don’t get super into the statistics of what’s going on. The biggest stat is the win column, but I do feel like if I get my completion percentage up, we’ll see more wins on the table.”

He’ll go up against a revamped Bills defensive front in Week 1.

Though Buffalo lost their two sack leaders in Jordan Phillips (9.5) and Shaq Lawson (6.5) in free agency, they added three defensive linemen and two linebackers through multiyear deals — end Mario Addison, tackle Vernon Butler, end/tackle Quinton Jefferson, and linebackers A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich — and drafted Iowa Hawkeyes end A.J. Epenesa with their second-round pick.

The Bills held opponents to the third-fewest yards in the league last year (4,772) and finished 12th in sacks (44) en route to a 10-6 record and their second playoff appearance in 20 seasons; they fell to the Houston Texas 22-19 at home in the wild-card round.

“One thing about this D-line is that we have depth,” Addison said, per the Bills’ team website. “The ones are good. The twos are good. The threes are good. The coaches are doing a great job mixing everybody up with each other, the ones with the twos, two with the threes, threes with the ones. We won’t have to rely on four pass rushers. Everybody is a pass rusher on this D-line. So, I’m already feeling at home already with the guys that I’ve been working with, and I’m happy to roll with everybody so far. Everybody’s rolling.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch Bills Games Without Cable