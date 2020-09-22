Did Joe Biden Botch the Pledge of Allegiance? No, He Wasn’t Reciting It

Did Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden botch the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign event? An 8-second clip from his speech in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on September 21, appears to show the former vice president use incorrect language and the video has gone viral.

However, the clip is misleading because Biden was not reciting the pledge. He alluded to a portion of it in order to stress that if elected president, he would work to represent all Americans, not just Democrats and those who voted for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Biden Stressed He Would Fight for All of America, Not Just ‘Blue States’

Biden spoke with workers at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc on September 21. During his address, Biden chose to ignore the tense political situation unfolding on Capitol Hill over the open seat on the Supreme Court, according to Politico. Instead, he focused on the coronavirus, the dignity of work and a unification message.

Biden included a few words from the Pledge of Allegiance as part of his speech. But within the full context of the speech, it’s clear he was not attempting to recite it in full. The full speech is available on CSPAN and can be seen here. CNBC also streamed the event live and can be watched here.

The transcript below includes the portion of Biden’s speech in which he touched on the coronavirus and Trump’s response to it:

I know many of you are frustrated, you’re angry, you believe we weren’t seeing, you weren’t being seen, represented or heard. I get it. It has to change. I promise you this, it will change with me. You will be seen, heard, and respected by me. This campaign isn’t about just winning votes. It’s about restoring the basic dignity in this country that every worker deserves. Basic dignity that we all have without winning back the hearts and yes, the soul of america, we’re not going to make it. Just a few days ago when I was asked about the death count approaching 200,000, the president said, and I quote, he said — I won’t quote him. The president said if you take out the blue states run by Democratic governors and just look at the red states, Republican governors are doing quite well. Now, of course, it’s a simple factual matter, it’s just not true. If you just count all the deaths in the red states, we are number two in the world in deaths just behind Brazil. But more fundamentally it reflects on the part of Donald Trump that he has a deeply flawed and divisive view of the United States, this nation and the job he holds. Think about what he’s saying. He’s saying if you live in a state like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, states with Democratic governors, you’re not his problem. He has no obligation to you. He’s not responsible for you as president, your family or your well-being. I don’t see the presidency that way. I don’t pledge allegiance to red states of America or blue states of America. I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under god, for real. I’m running as a proud Democrat. But I’m not going to govern as a Democratic president, I’m going to governor as president. I get criticized for saying that sometimes to some in my party, but that’s not what I’m going to do. I’m going to fight as hard for those who supported me as those who did not support me. This is not a partisan moment, for God’s sake, this has to be an American moment. In the next few weeks, we have a chance to put anger and division and the darkness that’s overtaken this country behind us. We have to put it behind us. I know I’ve been criticized since I entered the primaries about what I said about uniting the country. We have to unite the country. This is not who we are. And we can. We’ve done it so many times in our history. We’ve begun anew. If we get control of this virus, we can. We can reward work. We can fix the health care system. We can be a safe and just nation. We can deal with the existential threat of climate change, which aluminum is going to be a gigantic part of. We can be what we are at our best, one nation. One nation. One people. One America. We just have to remember who in God’s name we are. This is the United States of America.

Trump Blamed States With Democratic Leaders for the Coronavirus Death Rate

Biden was referring to a recent news conference in which Trump claimed that “blue states” were to blame for the coronavirus death rate. He made that remark on September 16 when answering questions about how the United States was managing the virus, as USA Today reported.

Trump argued that the death rate would be far lower if only “red states,” those led by Republican governors, were taken into account. “If you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at. We’re really at a very low level but some of the states – they were blue states, and blue-state managed.” You can hear that quote here.

But the data does not support Trump’s statement. More populous states like New York and New Jersey did account for most of the deaths early on in the pandemic. But the balance has shifted over the pasts severel months. According to data cited by the Washington Post, about 53 percent of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in “blue states” and 47 percent of the deaths have been in red states. Accordings to Johns Hopkins University, more than 200,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

