Kentucky Oaks 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, will host the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

Fox Sports 2 (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET) and NBC Sports Network (3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET) will split the coverage of all the Oaks Day races, with the Kentucky Oaks main event starting at about 5:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks and all the Oaks Day races for free:

Kentucky Oaks 2020 Horses & Post Positions

1. Swiss Skydiver 2. Tempers Rising 3. Donna Veloce 4. Speech 5. Gamine 6. Bayerness 7. Shedaresthedevil 8. Hopeful Growth 9. Dream Marie

Kentucky Oaks 2020 Preview

Gamine, fresh off Grade 1 victories in the Acorn Stakes at Belmont and the Test at Saratoga, leads the field of nine 3-year-old fillies with even-money morning-line odds.

She’s trained by Bob Baffert, whose worked three horses to Kentucky Oaks titles: Silverbulletday in 1999, Plum Pretty in 2011, and Abel Tasman in 2017.

The Oaks will be just the second two-turn race in Gamine’s four-race career.

“The two turns, that’s the whole thing with her, but we know she’s fast and she’s done it before, so it’s not like it’s new,” Baffert said, according to The Courier-Journal. “We’re just blessed we have a filly like this. We gave a lot of money for her, and it’s worked out. A lot of times you do that and they don’t work out. We’re just enjoying her.”

Gamine is seeking her fourth victory. According to the morning-line odds, Swiss Skydiver is Gamine’s biggest challenge at 8-5.

“She’s just really special,” Swiss Skydiver trainer Kenny McPeek said, according to BloodHorse. “Every time we take here over there, she does what you ask her to. She seems to be getting bigger and stronger as the year goes. She’s just a very special filly to be around.”

Swiss Skydiver is looking for her sixth victory in 10 tries.

“All week she’s done nothing but dive into the feed tub,” Swiss Skydiver trainer Kenny McPeek said, per The Courier-Journal. “The biggest problem we have is keeping her settled when we don’t feed her quickly. That’s a real rarity. Most fillies aren’t this sturdy. She seems to love what she does, and certainly eating is her No. 1 favorite thing to do. That makes a trainer’s job really easy.”

Michael McCarthy-trained Speech is the race’s third favorite, with 5-1 morning-line odds. She’s 2-3-0 in five starts this year, claiming victory in the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland in July.

“Any time you come into a race like this — whether they’re 50-1 or even money — you have to expect that every entry is doing as well as they possibly could be,” McCarthy said, per The Courier-Journal. “I’m very, very happy with where we’re at.”

Fans won’t be permitted at the Oaks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the event, originally scheduled for May 1.

“It’s been strange all year without any fans,” McPeek said, per The Courier-Journal. “For us horsemen, we go over and do our thing and then we leave. The eerie quiet … there hasn’t been a soul there. It’s been unusual, for sure.”