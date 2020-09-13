Michael Cohen’s Daughter Samantha Calls Ivanka Trump ‘Phony & Gross’

Samantha Cohen has never been a fan of her father’s former boss, President Donald Trump, as she expressed in a new interview with Vanity Fair. But in the piece, which was published on September 11, Michael Cohen’s daughter also took aim at First Daughter Ivanka Trump. She described Ivanka’s behavior toward her as “phony and gross.”

Ms. Cohen promoted the article on her Instagram account and thanked the magazine for “giving me the platform to authentically share my story.” As of this writing, Ivanka Trump had not publicly commented on the article.

Samantha Cohen Said Ivanka Trump’s Behavior Confused Her Because Ivanka ‘Loved’ Michael Cohen

The connection between the Trumps and the Cohens dates back to 2001, when Michael Cohen bought an apartment at Trump World Tower. He went on to buy several more Trump properties and encouraged family members to do the same. According to USA Today, the two men crossed paths when Cohen “helped Trump in a dispute with a condo board.”

Trump described Michael Cohen to the New York Post in 2007 as “a very smart person” and it was around that time that Michael Cohen went to work for the Trump Organization as an attorney.

That connection meant Samantha Cohen spent her teenage years around the Trump family. She told Vanity Fair that she was 11 or 12 when her father joined the Trump organization. She explained to the magazine that she never liked Trump because he often insulted her father.

But Samantha said her father “tuned out” any negative remarks and established close ties with the Trump family. Samantha recalled that her father connected with both Don Jr. and Ivanka. But that closeness did not extend to Samantha, who explained to Vanity Fair:

My dad used to tell me how mean Trump was to Don Jr. and how badly he felt for him. Ivanka lived in our building. She would totally ignore me if she ever saw me. I always found it so strange because she loved my dad. She came over one night because he made his “famous” lasagna. Whenever we were alone, though, she’d look past me. One time she told on me after she saw me smoking cigarettes outside of our building. It was so lame.

Samantha Cohen further described a chance encounter she had with Ivanka. She said the interaction occurred a few months before her father was sentenced to prison on charges that were related to “hush payments” Cohen had made to women who claimed to have had affairs with the president:

I knew that [Ivanka] was in town because Secret Service was everywhere. I walked out of the building and she was standing waiting for her driver. She saw me and I thought she was going to ignore me, as she had the rest of my life. But she grabbed my arm and said, “We all feel so terribly about what’s happening to your dad. Our hearts are breaking for him. I’m so sorry that this happened to you guys,” in this high-pitched, sugary voice. I knew how fake it was. I have no idea why she said that to me because I know she doesn’t care, and it was too late to send a message to my dad. I don’t know if she was trying to make herself feel better, or if she did it for show because there were other people in the lobby. It just felt like someone threw a bucket of slime on me because it was so phony and gross. But no one actually gave a rat’s ass about my dad or my mom or my brother or me. We were all, as my dad likes to say, collateral damage.

Samantha Cohen Said She Used to be Close With Tiffany Trump But Won’t Speak to Her Now

Samantha Cohen is about two years younger than Tiffany Trump. Cohen told Vanity Fair they used to spend time together as teenagers whenever Tiffany was in town to visit Donald. Cohen claimed her father was “helpful” to Tiffany over the years because “Trump never wanted to deal with” his younger daughter.

Cohen claimed that after she arrived at the University of Pennsylvania, Tiffany became one of her “closest friends” on campus. But that friendship has faded over the past few years. Cohen theorizes that by speaking at the Republican National Convention and supporting Trump’s campaign for re-election, Tiffany is trying to earn her father’s attention and approval because she never had it as a child:

This isn’t anything she’s explicitly said to me, but it can’t be easy being made to feel your entire life like you’re unwanted. I won’t speak to her now, but if I could, I would say something. When I see her speaking at the RNC, I know there’s no way she believes that sh*t. She has friends who are gay. She’s an Ivy League–educated woman. There’s no way that she thinks that any of this is a good idea, and her dad treated her like sh*t her whole life. She never really got the perks of being a Trump kid before. But this is how and when she wants it? Being part of the most hated family in America?

Ivanka Trump Treated Tiffany With ‘Casual Cruelty,’ Michael Cohen Claimed in His New Book

Michael Cohen echoed his daughter’s opinion about Ivanka Trump in his new book, Disloyal: A Memoir. He included in the memoir that Samantha was “amazed and appalled” by how Tiffany was treated by the rest of her family, according to excerpts published by the Mercury News. He wrote that the older Trump children referred to Tiffany as the “red-haired stepchild,” the Guardian reported.

Michael Cohen wrote that Ivanka Trump enjoyed her status as Donald’s favorite child and engaged in “casual cruelty” against Tiffany in order to prevent her from establishing a better relationship with their father. Cohen claimed Ivanka “jealously guarded her position as Trump’s favorite and surrogate, even at the expense of her vulnerable younger sister.”

Cohen also described a conversation Ivanka had with her father after Tiffany had graduated from college. Cohen said he was in the room when Donald began telling Ivanka that Tiffany had asked for his help in securing an internship at Vogue magazine. The future president reportedly said to Ivanka, “I don’t think Tiffany has the look. She just doesn’t have what you have, honey.” According to Cohen, Ivanka agreed wholeheartedly with her father. “She just doesn’t have the look is the right way to say it, Daddy.”

The assertation that Tiffany Trump was treated differently from her other siblings is nothing new. In a 2005 radio interview on The Howard Stern Show, Donald Trump confirmed that Don Jr. Ivanka had tried to “bump” Tiffany from receiving her fair share of the inheritance. Newsweek obtained clips from this interview in 2017.

