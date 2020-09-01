Nathan Freihofer: Army Lieutenant Investigated Over ‘Vile’ TikTok Holocaust ‘Joke’

Nathan Freihofer is a U.S. Army officer who is being investigated after he posted an anti-Semitic TikTok mocking Holocaust victims.

The 23-year-old, assigned to Fort Stewart, Georgia, recently uploaded the clip for his roughly 3 million TikTok followers, the Military Times first reported.

Freihofer made a “joke” in the now-deleted video about Jews and incarceration, before telling anyone who is offended to “get the f**k out,” the outlet added.

Task and Purpose on August 31 shared the TikTok video on Twitter, condemning the artillery officer and his conduct.

The tweet, which has since amassed over 1 million views, referred Freihofer to the Army’s social media policy, writing: “May be contrary to Army’s ‘Think, Type, Post’ social media policy, but hey what do I know.”

2nd Lt. Nathan Freihofer, a popular TikTok influencer with nearly 3 mil followers, posted a joke about the holocaust. “If you get offended, get the fuck out because it’s a joke,” he says. May be contrary to Army's “Think, Type, Post” social media policy, but hey what do I know pic.twitter.com/TpkLr1xhPt — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) August 31, 2020

Soliders must publish social media content with a “Think, Type, Post” policy that demonstrates “dignity and respect for self and others,” the outlet continued.

Social media users were quick to slam Freihofer on Twitter, calling out against his racist semantics.

CNN’s Jake Tapper was among the disapproving, as well as The Auschwitz Museum.

A sample of responses are below:

I admit I don’t understand how anyone, let alone a US military officer, would think it amusing that Jews were mass exterminated during the Holocaust. https://t.co/r13tY0tBGl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 31, 2020

He wrote: 'For legal reasons this is a joke' What about moral reasons & respect?

Would he look into the eyes of Survivors liberated by @USArmy and tell them this? Nathan, if you see this, take this lesson to learn why you hurt real people & their memory: https://t.co/IGcvJQET2H https://t.co/VPsM2FoOxs pic.twitter.com/bR6qz9BvIR — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 31, 2020

Lt. Nathan Freihofer's " joke" is not only offensive, it dishonors the memory of hundreds of thousands of American soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against Nazi tyranny. He should apologize now. https://t.co/0n2LnCxXv5 — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) August 31, 2020

The XVIII Airborne Corps, to which Freihofer is assigned, announced on Monday that it is “investigating reports of a Soldier assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps allegedly making vile remarks on a social media video.”

Although it did not publicly identify Freihofer, The Washington Post confirmed with an Army official that the person in question is indeed Freihofer.

We are investigating reports of a Soldier assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps allegedly making vile remarks on a social media video. The statement made in the video is completely inconsistent with our values. We will review all facts and take appropriate action. — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) August 31, 2020

The newspaper added that he has been “relieved of leadership duties” while the investigation is underway.

Heavy has reached out to the Army officer and is awaiting a response.

Here’s what you need to know about Nathan Freihofer.

1. Freihofer is 23-Years-Old & Was Born on December 18, 1996

According to Famous Birthdays, the artillery officer was born in the United States on December 18, 1996.

A Sagittatirus, Freihofer has at least one brother and sister, the website continued.

Famous Birthdays also claimed the influencer studied biology at Northern Kentucky University.

2. Freihofer Has a Large Following on Social Media, With Roughly a Quarter-Million Followers on Instagram

Freihofer first went viral in October 2019 after he posted a skit involving his mom and a phone charger, Famous Birthdays reported.

Now, the influencer has nearly a quarter-million followers on Instagram, and had roughly 3 million on TikTok prior to his latest controversy.

His content typically features raw footage of himself lifting weights, running errands or telling jokes.

“He is best recognized for sharing fitness tips, cooking tutorials, and other workout related content,” Famous Birthdays wrote. “He is also known for his comedy videos and reaction clips which he shares with his over 1 million fans.”

3. He Used to Compete in Track & Field, as Well as Swimming, According to His Instagram

According to several posts on Freihofer’s Instagram, it appears the officer used to compete in track and field for his high school.

He is also seen swimming in several pictures that appear to depict him in a race.

4. Freihofer Joined YouTube in July & Has Garnered Roughly 45,000 Subscribers

WELCOME TO MY YOUTUBEHey it’s Nate from TikTok! Hopefully TikTok doesn’t get banned but if it does here’s where I’ll be. Peace out Nerds! IG: @nathan_fri TikTok (for now lmfao): @_itsnate 2020-07-08T20:40:30Z

Freihofer joined the platform on July 7 of this year, according to YouTube.

Although he only has two videos, his account boasts roughly 45,000 subscribers with a total of more than 62,000 views.

His bio blurb indicates that he isn’t into editing and just wants to explore the platform for fun:

Sup Guys Im Nate! You probably know me from TikTok, but here we are. Gonna be doing mostly Day in the Life’s, Workout stuff of all sorts, and comedy/random bits like I did on TikTok. I HAVE NO CLUE HOW TO EDIT THINGS so youre gonna get very minimal effort videos. BUTTTT y’all liked that on TikTok so lets keep the trend going babyy

5. In The Now-Deleted TikTok, Freihofer Asks What a ‘Jewish Person’s Favorite Pokemon’ Is, Before Adding an Incarceration Pun

Freihofer responded to his own question with the word, “Ash.” He then goes on to say, “If you get offended, get the f**k out because it’s a joke.”

The officer is also being investigated for a hand gesture made during the video, The Washington Post reported.

Officials are looking to determine whether it was intended as a Nazi salute, the newspaper added.

Freihofer has not responded to the allegations or backlash on social media.

READ NEXT: Dijon Kizzee Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know