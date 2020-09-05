Noor bin Laden Says Only Trump Can Prevent Another 9/11 From Happening

Noor bin Ladin is the niece of former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and says only President Donald Trump can prevent another 9/11-style attack from happening, according to The New York Post.

The 33-year-old warned during an interview with the newspaper that she fears Democratic hopeful Joe Biden would allow another terrorist attack to happen, which was infamously orchestrated by her late uncle, Britannica added.

Bin Laden emphasized her support for Trump in the upcoming November election, The Post stated.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” bin Laden said during her first-ever media interview. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society,” she added. “In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.

The Switzerland resident blamed the development of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant on former president Barack Obama’s administration with Biden, which she says lead them into Europe, The New York Post continued.

Bin Laden expressed that Trump has proven that he can protect the United States from terrorist organizations, the newspaper disclosed.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Laden said to the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know about Noor bin Ladin:

1. Bin Laden is an Avid Trump Supporter

Bin Laden expressed to The New York Post that she not only owns a “Make America Great Again” hat, but also a “Trump bedtime onesie” as well.

She added that she has gotten into “many” tiffs with Trump’s critics “on her side of the Atlantic,” The Post said.

Bin Laden talked about a recent encounter she had at the grocery story while sporting the MAGA hat.

“I am minding my own business and this woman in her late 50s charges toward me and starts speaking very loudly and aggressively to me,” she recounted to the paper.

“She’s yelling at me and saying how can I be wearing this and Trump is the worst president ever and she’s basically dumping on my beloved president … She told me three times, ‘You’re stupid.’ I kept my cool, and needless to say I kept my hat!”

2. Bin Laden is the Daughter of a Swiss Author & Osama’s Older Half-Brother

Noor bin Laden was born to her mother and Swiss author Carmen Dufour and Osama bin Laden’s older half-brother Yeslam bin Ladin, according to The New York Post.

Noor and her two sisters were raised by their mother in Switzerland after their parents divorced in 1988, the newspaper added.

The New York Post said her father has not had a presence in her life.

3. Bin Laden Studied at the University of Geneva and the University of London

Bin Laden obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Geneva in business administration, followed by a master’s degree in commercial law from the University of London, The New York Post reported.

She also underwent a “computer coding bootcamp,” the newspaper added.

The Switzerland resident is in the process of writing a book that looks at “the first 20 years of the 21st century,” The Post said.

4. Bin Laden Was 14 When Her Uncle Carried Out the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks

Bin Laden recounted to The New York Post that she was just 14 when Osama bin Laden orchestrated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

She recounted to the paper that she was “devastated” at the time.

“I had been going to the states with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards,” bin Laden expressed. “I considered the US my second home.”

She added that she hasn’t had a chance to visit the Ground Zero memorial in New York City yet, but plans to in the future.

“I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,” bin Ladin told The New York Post.

“I really want to go and pay my respects,” she added.

5. In 2004, Bin Laden’s Mother Carmen Published a Tell-All Book About Her Life With the Bin Laden Clan

Carmen’s book, The Veiled Kingdom aims to explain to her daughters why she had to flee from the bin Laden clan, according to The Irish Times.

She also expressed to the newspaper why she continues to carry the last name.

“For 14 years I fought alone. And nobody believed me. I fought the bin Laden clan in private,” she said to The Irish Times.

GoodReads describes the book as a behind-the-scenes look into “one of the most powerful, secretive and repressive kingdoms in the world.”

