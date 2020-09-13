Packers vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The reigning NFC North champion Green Bay Packers kick their 2020 season off on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in a key divisional matchup on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Packers vs Vikings online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Green Bay, Minneapolis and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Packers vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Packers vs Vikings live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Packers vs Vikings live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Packers vs Vikings live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Packers vs Vikings live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Packers vs Vikings live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Packers vs Vikings Preview

The Packers will look to sweep the Vikings for a second straight season this year, starting with this Week 1 contest. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions last season, will likely lean heavily on running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams, who both should have huge workloads in this game.

There should be two key matchups to monitor in this contest: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams against the Vikings’ young secondary, and Dalvin Cook against the Packers’ defensive front. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said last week his unit has been working diligently to improve against the run this offseason, so it will be interesting to see if that becomes evident in this game.

“I know we’ve done some different things schematically, added some things, taken some things out, and just really dedicated ourselves to it from a coaching staff in the offseason and I think it’s carried over to the players,” Pettine said. “We feel good about where we are but we won’t know until we’re actually going against somebody else.”

The other key matchup will be how well the slew of new defensive backs — all of whom are younger than the age of 23 — fare against Rodgers. Mike Hughes, Holton Hill and rookie Jeff Gladney are about to get tested, big time.

The addition of pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue should help. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has called Green Bay’s situation at right guard a “work in progress,” and with veteran tackle Bryan Bulaga now with the Chargers, the Packers’ line is suspect at best, which means Ngakoue could very likely feast. He’ll have to dine alone, however, as the Vikings other top pass rusher, Danielle Hunter, has started the season on IR.

Minnesota’s co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson thinks his team is up to the challenge of beating the Pack without Hunter, and Ngakoue is key. According to Patterson, the defensive lineman has been 100 percent the player they hoped they were getting.

“He’s been outstanding,” Patterson said about Ngakoue. “He’s been better than I’ve ever dreamed. He’s come in early, he stayed late, he’s got a great hunger for knowledge and wanting to be good, and I’ve been very, very impressed with him. I’m excited that he’s here even more after having these days to work with him.”

We’ll see how Aaron Rodgers and the Packers feel about it after this game.

