PG&E Power Outage Shutdown Map: PSPS Blackout Updates & Restoration Estimates

PG&E is in the midst of PSPS events (public safety power shutoffs) and possibly planning more blackouts this week as red flag conditions and fire dangers continue in California. Here’s a look at maps of current and potential shutoffs, along with how to know when your power might be restored.

PG&E Official Maps

To stay updated on shutoffs in your area, fill out an online form here. You’ll be informed about upcoming shutoffs when it’s possible (which means you may not always know in advance.) If you aren’t an account holder, you can get ZIP code alerts here.

The official address lookup to see if you might be affected by the PSPS is here.

PG&E’s official outage map is here. PG&E recommends entering your address onto the map for the most accurate information. A number of planned outages are currently in place as of the time of publication. These are indicated by pink or purple arrows on the map itself. Click on “current outages” on the map to see the current outages, including the current PSPS outages in pink.

The screenshot below shows what the outages looked like at 4 p.m. Pacific on September 8.

PG&E also has a map showing future PSPS outages at the same link. You’ll need to click on “Future PSPS Outages” to see the map. The forecast outages are indicated in orange. You’ll need to search the affected addresses in the live map for more details, but here is a screenshot of what the map looked like as of 4 p.m. Pacific on September 8.

PG&E also provides a list of affected counties, which include 22: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, and Yuba.

PG&E Expected Restoration Times

In order to see the expected restoration time for your county, visit PG&E’s webpage here and scroll to the bottom. You’ll see a dropdown menu of counties. Click on your county and you’ll see the estimated restoration date and time, along with the estimated number of customers affected. Or you can click “Download a list of all counties” to see the expected restoration times for multiple counties at once.

PG&E provides a PSPS page with how to plan for a shutoff here.

How to Find the SoCal Edison Outage Map, Planned Outages, & Get Updates on Restoration Times

SoCal Edison has current outages with estimated restoration times in a map here, but as of the time of publication, they were having technical difficulties with the current power outages portion. You can view a map of current and planned PSPS outages from SoCal Edison here. As of 4 p.m. Pacific on September 8, SoCal Edison noted that 54,426 out of their 5 million customers were under a power shutoff consideration. These include:

Kern County: 6,563 customers

Los Angeles County: 11,089 customers

Orange County: 9,471 customers

Riverside County: 3,798 customers

San Bernardino County: 14,669 customers

Ventura County: 8,936 customers

You can get SoCal Edison PSPS outage alerts here.

Details on CAISO rotating outages are here.

As far as returning power, SoCal Edison noted: “If your power has been shut off, we will restore power as soon as the weather conditions permit, and crews have inspected the power lines to confirm it is safe to restore power. For status on an outage, please sign up to receive alerts, or call 800-655-4555‫.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬”

Alternative Map for More Information

An alternative map to track power outages, planned shutoff areas, and power outage incidents, is found on ARCGIS here. The map is also below. The map was created by Solano County last year, but is still being updated for this year and includes other counties too. You can zoom in or out using the + or – icons to view more details. Note that the map doesn’t just include planned outages, but notices about weather events that could affect outages and current outages from other sources.

This map above may sometimes require a login to view, but it did not at the time of publication.

You’ll need to click “OK” on the map above in order to get rid of the splash screen.

