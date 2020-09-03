How to Watch Phillip Jablonski ID Documentary Online

Investigation Discovery’s serial killer week continues Thursday, September 3 with The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski’ Preview

Between 1978 and 1991, Phillip Jablonski murdered five women in California and Utah. The first was Linda Kimball in 1978, a murder for which Jablonski served 12 years in prison. Following his release in 1990, he murdered four more women: Carol Spadoni, Eva Petersen, Fathyma Vann, and Margie Rogers.

Hansen was apprehended in April 1991 and was found guilty and sentenced to death, but he died on death row in 2019 before he could be executed by the state of California.

The description of this new Investigation Discovery special reads, “When Fathyma Vann, Carol Spadoni, and Eva Peterson are found murdered within days of each other across California in the spring of 1991, investigators realize they’re dealing with a depraved serial killer. After a recently released convicted killer, Phillip Jablonski, is linked to all three women, police have their prime suspect.

“Digging into Jablonski’s background, they learn the horrifying truth about his bloodlust and fear he’s about to strike again. With no way of locating him, they embark on a nationwide search hoping to bring him in before he claims another victim. When Jablonski is finally apprehended, investigators discover something far more disturbing than anything they’ve ever encountered before: a hunter with a kill list in hand, and a macabre audio diary as he claims his victims.”

The Jablonski special is the fourth of five specials airing this week as part of ID’s Serial Killer Week. The final special is a three-hour documentary about Dennis Rader, aka the BTK Killer. It airs Friday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.

The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski premieres Thursday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

