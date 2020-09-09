Dr. Robert Hadden: Federal Charges Against OB-GYN Accused of Assaulting Evelyn Yang

Dr. Robert Hadden, the Columbia University-affiliated OB-GYN who has been accused by Evelyn Yang — wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang — and dozens of other women of sexual assault, is now facing federal criminal charges.

A six-count indictment was unsealed in New York’s Southern District court on Wednesday, charging Hadden with enticement and inducement to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hadden Is Accused of Sexually Abusing ‘Dozens of Patients’ Between 1993 & 2012

According to the indictment, between 1993 and 2012, while working as an OB-GYN, Hadden enticed dozens of women to come to his medical offices in New York, which were affiliated with Columbia University, and subjected them to sexual abuse.

Some women came for repeated follow-ups and were abused multiple times, per the indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Hadden would generally “develop a relationship with his victims and cause them to trust him before engaging in a course of increasingly abusive conduct.” He would frequently ask nurses and medical assistants to leave him alone with his patients and schedule women for appointments when they could be alone in the office, according to the indictment.

Women told federal prosecutors that Hadden would set them at ease with normal small talk, and eventually begin asking them about their pubic grooming habits and giving them advice on masturbation and orgasms, as well as making inappropriate comments about their appearances.

His breast and pelvic exams and “mole checks” would often descend into inappropriate groping and, in several instances, oral sex, prosecutors alleged.

According to the indictment, Hadden would use free birth control to entice victims into return visits, or just give them enough birth control to last a short while; he would also make sure his patients traveled between different states.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss was to officially announce the charges against Hadden at a news conference at noon Wednesday.

Evelyn Yang Detailed the Abuse She Alleges Hadden Subjected Her to Earlier This Year & Is Suing Hadden, Along With 32 Other Women

In a January interview with CNN, Evelyn Yang alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Hadden multiple times.

Similarly to allegations laid out in the indictment, Yang told CNN that she didn’t see any “red flags” at first with Hadden, but that he eventually began asking her inappropriate questions. She was pregnant with her first child at the time. She told herself, “I just need to trust him,” even as the examinations began to feel violating and unnecessary, she said.

On one occasion, “I was in the exam room, and I was dressed and ready to go. Then, at the last minute, he kind of made up an excuse. He said something about, ‘I think you might need a C-section,’ and he proceeded to grab me over to him and undress me and examine me internally, ungloved,” she told CNN.

After that occasion, Yang never returned to Hadden’s practice.

Yang and 31 other women also filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against Hadden and the university in February. The suit is in the pre-trial phase, according to court documents.

Attorney information for Hadden was not immediately available.

