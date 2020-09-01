Ron Jeremy, Sexual Assault Charges: 5 Fast Facts

Ron Jeremy is an Adult film star who is facing 20 additional counts of sexual assault after pleading not-guilty to three counts of rape in June, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The actor, whose last name is Hyatt, was charged on August 31 with forcible rape, sexual battery, sodomy and others, the district attorney’s office announced online. The amended charges date back to 2004 and involve 13 women, including a teenage girl, according to the office.

Adult film star facing additional sexual assault counts involving 13 more women pleaded not guilty today. He is due back in court on 10/28. https://t.co/pmMfMBzwsv #LADAOffice — Jackie Lacey (@LADAOffice) August 31, 2020

The release announced that Jeremy is now facing:

Six counts counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two count of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

The 67-year-old, whose most recent “incident” happened on January 1 of this year, could face a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the release said.

Jeremy has been ordered to return to court in October, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey wrote on Twitter. A date for a preliminary hearing is slated to be scheduled by then, the release added.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ron Jeremy:

1. Jeremy Was Raised in Queens, New York & Holds a Master’s Degree in Special Education

Jeremy was born on March 12, 1953 in Long Island, New York and graduated from Queen’s Cardozo High School in 1971, according to his IMDb biography.

The future adult film star went on to obtain his master’s degree from Queens College and “then commenced special educational teaching in the New York City area,” his bio continued.

Fandango added that Jeremy grew up in an upper-middle class Jewish family and engaged in stand-up comedy. He also performed in off-Broadway plays, the site continued.

2. Jeremy Began His Adult Film Career in 1979 & Has Since Appeared in Over 800 Feature Films

Jeremy broke into the industry in 1979 and has since appeared on the screens of over 800 films, including Inside Seka (1980), Debbie Does Dallas Part II (1981), Terms of Endowment (1986) Lust of Blackula (1987), 21 Hump Street (1988) and Natural Born Thrillers (1994), according to IMDb.

He broadened his area of expertise in the 80s when he began directing his own films, the site added, including his “most notorious” film John Wayne Bobbitt: Uncut.

TIME Magazine described Jeremy as the “all-time champion” of porn directors, writing:

“If gold medals were handed out for making porn movies, Ron Jeremy would be the all-time champion. He has made close to 2,000 of them, including On the Loose: Viva Ron Vegas and San Fernando Jones and the Temple of Poon, as well as about 100 mainstream movies, such as The Boondock Saints with Willem Dafoe.”

3. Jeremy Broke Into the Adult Film Industry After His Girlfriend Sent His Photo to ‘Playgirl’ Magazine

Jeremy told TIME Magazine that he was inspired to explore the adult film industry after his girlfriend sent his photo to Playgirl Magazine in 1978 for a submission to its “Boy Next Door” pages.

“We knew women could do Playboy and that might lead to a career in theater, film. I thought I would try it out and at least get some kind of exposure, pardon the pun. So my girlfriend took the photographs and sent them to Playgirl. I thought maybe they would agree to bring me to L.A. for a layout, and while I’m in L.A. I’ll try to get some work in Hollywood,” he expressed to the outlet.

Jeremy was then “deluged with female fan mail, and letters of interest from adult filmmakers,” IMDb stated.

4. He is One of Few Adult Film Starts to Make the Leap Into Mainstream Cinema

Jeremy has made several minor appearances in the realm of mainstream cinema,IMDb said.

Characterized by the site as “one of the very few adult film stars to make the jump into mainstream cinema,” he has been featured in movies like Reindeer Games (2000), Detroit Rock City (1999) and The Boondock Saints (1999).

5. Jeremy was Charged in June With 3 Counts Each of Forcible Rape & Forcible Penetration by a Foreign Object, As Well As 1 Count Each of Forcible Oral Copulation & Sexual Battery

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced earlier this year that Jeremy was accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a Hollywood home, a 33-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a 46-year-old woman on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar.

He plead not-guilty to all charges, Heavy previously reported. Jeremy was also sued in 2018 for sexual assault and battery, Heavy continued.

