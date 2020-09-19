Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Final Wish: ‘I Will Not Be Replaced Until a New President Is Installed’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became a cultural and feminist icon, died Friday, September 18. She was 87. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying she was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington D.C. Ginsburg’s cause of death stemmed from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in the official statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton. After she took the oath of office on August 10, 1993, she became the second-ever female justice. Throughout her career, she’s recovered from numerous illnesses. She dealt with four bouts of cancer, including colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancer.

Days before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera — a powerful message to America and the current administration, as reported by NPR.

Ginsburg said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Ginsburg’s Replacement Would Mark Trump’s Third Supreme Court Nomination

Ginsburg was the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing, and her death will cause a political battle over who will step up to replace her. If the decision lands with President Donald Trump, it will mark his third Supreme Court nominee since taking office.

The president has already appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. If Trump is able to appoint Ginsburg’s replacement, Republicans have the chance to have a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

