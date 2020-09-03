South Alabama vs Southern Miss Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team will host the South Alabama Jaguars at M. M. Roberts Stadium on Thursday for each side’s 2020 season debut.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 105-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch South Alabama vs Southern Miss live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS Sports Network is one of 65-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch South Alabama vs Southern Miss live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 80-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch South Alabama vs Southern Miss live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

South Alabama vs Southern Miss Preview

As the Golden Eagles and Jaguars prepare to enter a season rendered utterly unpredictable by COVID-19, both head coaches — Jay Hopson of Southern Miss and Steve Campbell of South Alabama — have lamented the additional challenges that come with coaching in a pandemic that’s already claimed more than 180,000 lives in the United States.

“You’re constantly shifting gears. You’ve got guys out, they come back,” Hopson said in August, according to the Sun Herald. “You’ve constantly adapting. Kudos to our players and our staff. They’ve done a great job of adapting. Our training staff is doing an outstanding job. You have days where a young man is out. He might be out 14 days. He might be out 10. He might be out five.

“There is no playbook for this. Every coach is just going to have to go with what they think is the best decision for the program. Every program will go through a whole bunch of craziness and that’s just the way it is.”

Four Division I conferences have already canceled their football seasons — the Big Ten, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference, and the Pac-12 — with several programs joining them and many players opting out of the year.

“We’ve been trying to get the guys to understand that we can’t control (the status of the season),” Campbell said in August, according to AL.com. “That’s somewhere else. All we can control is what’s in front of us, and that’s all we need to spend time worrying about. Right now, we’re all doing good, we’re healthy, thank the Good Lord. We have this opportunity to come play in this beautiful, brand new stadium. If you love football, what more could you ask for?

“Our guys want to play; they’re excited about playing and all that. But when you hear a lot of noise from the outside, it takes a strong person and a strong person to keep (focused). Because football camp is hard when you’re not in a pandemic. But … you’ve got conferences around the country going ‘we’re out, we’re out, we’re out.’ Football’s a great opportunity for a lot of people, and we’ll use it for that. It teaches you to overcome adversity, and right now we’re in an adverse situation.”

The Jaguars posted their worst record since 2012 last year, going just 2-10 overall and 1-7 in Sun Belt Conference play in Campbell’s second season. The Golden Eagles, in their fourth year under Hopson, went 7-6 on the season and 5-3 in Conference USA action, falling to the Tulane Green Wave in the Armed Forces Bowl.