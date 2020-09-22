How Many Attended Trump’s Dayton, Ohio, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

Trump Dayton, Ohio Rally Crowd

Getty Trump at the Dayton rally

President Donald Trump led two rallies on Monday, September 21. The first event was in Dayton, Ohio, which was billed as a workers rally with more limited attendance than the second rally of the day. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Dayton, Ohio, rally, along with crowd photos and a video of the Lieutenant Governor being booed when he talked about masks.

At Least 1,200 People Attended Trump’s Dayton Rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump departs a rally at Dayton International Airport.

The event was held at Wright Bros. Aero hanger at the Dayton International Airport. The photo below shows the crowd when Trump arrived in Dayton, Ohio, as shared by Molly Koweek of WHIO.

And here is the crowd when he finished speaking.

John Bedell of WHIO reported that about 1,200 people had tickets to the event. However, the crowd photos looked larger than 1,200. Dayton Daily News confirmed that 1,200 tickets were handed out by Republican officials before the event.

Dayton Daily News also reported that the crowd size in Dayton numbered about 1,200 in size. Molly Koweek of WHIO reported that there was no room for social distancing in the hangar and most of the people weren’t wearing masks. However, a woman attending told her that everyone had to get their temperature checked before being allowed inside.

Here’s another look at the crowd. Most people were standing up and packed pretty closely together.

Lt. Gov. John Husted Was Booed Twice

Lt. Gov. John Husted was booed twice while speaking to the Dayton crowd before Trump. Once was when he encouraged people to wear Trump masks. Here’s a video of the moment he was booed when encouraging people to wear pro-Trump masks. Husted is a Republican.

Husted protested, telling people that if they had to wear them to a grocery store, they should wear one of Trump’s masks. “But if somebody tells you to take it off, you can at least say you’re trying to save the country by wearing one of President Donald Trump’s masks,” he said.

Husted was also booed when he talked about absentee voting, Cleveland.com reported.

Trump told the Dayton crowd that they were vetting five people for his Supreme Court pick and all of them were women, Molly Koweek of WHIO reported.

Trump told the crowd that they were gathered to protest stupidity, a statement that he’s been saying more frequently at recent events. Trump had previously called his events “peaceful protests.”

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dayton International Airport.

At one point, the crowd even chanted “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton, hearkening back to the chant the crowds often said in 2016, Dayton Daily News reported.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio.

Trump also referenced his upcoming debate against Joe Biden scheduled for September 29. Trump promised that if Biden wins the election, he’ll come back to Dayton and ask, “What the hell happened?”

Trump Has More Events Planned This Week

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dayton International Airport.

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

He’s then hosting an event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will be at Cecil Airport.

After that is an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AfFlight Harrisburg.

Here are more photos from the rally.

People cheer as US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dayton International Airport.

GettyTrump speaks.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Dayton.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks.

