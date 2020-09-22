How Many Attended Trump’s Dayton, Ohio, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led two rallies on Monday, September 21. The first event was in Dayton, Ohio, which was billed as a workers rally with more limited attendance than the second rally of the day. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Dayton, Ohio, rally, along with crowd photos and a video of the Lieutenant Governor being booed when he talked about masks.

At Least 1,200 People Attended Trump’s Dayton Rally

The event was held at Wright Bros. Aero hanger at the Dayton International Airport. The photo below shows the crowd when Trump arrived in Dayton, Ohio, as shared by Molly Koweek of WHIO.

Waiting for the President to come out of Air Force One pic.twitter.com/Yw0lEyGffy — Molly Koweek (@MKoweekWHIO) September 21, 2020

And here is the crowd when he finished speaking.

President Trump just finished speaking. pic.twitter.com/k7zwfI3qMx — Molly Koweek (@MKoweekWHIO) September 21, 2020

John Bedell of WHIO reported that about 1,200 people had tickets to the event. However, the crowd photos looked larger than 1,200. Dayton Daily News confirmed that 1,200 tickets were handed out by Republican officials before the event.

Some of the 1,200 people with tickets waiting in line to get into the POTUS rally in Dayton this afternoon. President Trump is scheduled to speak in a hangar at Dayton Intl. Airport at 4:30. We’ll have live Team 7 coverage beginning at 5:00 on @whiotv. pic.twitter.com/4kQjinHmqR — John Bedell (@JBedellWHIO) September 21, 2020

Dayton Daily News also reported that the crowd size in Dayton numbered about 1,200 in size. Molly Koweek of WHIO reported that there was no room for social distancing in the hangar and most of the people weren’t wearing masks. However, a woman attending told her that everyone had to get their temperature checked before being allowed inside.

Most people are not wearing masks and there is no room for social distancing. However, the front of the hangar is open to allow for ventilation. I also just spoke to a few women who said everyone had to get their temperature checked to get in. pic.twitter.com/mFJljbZT5a — Molly Koweek (@MKoweekWHIO) September 21, 2020

Here’s another look at the crowd. Most people were standing up and packed pretty closely together.

Lt. Gov. John Husted Was Booed Twice

Lt. Gov. John Husted was booed twice while speaking to the Dayton crowd before Trump. Once was when he encouraged people to wear Trump masks. Here’s a video of the moment he was booed when encouraging people to wear pro-Trump masks. Husted is a Republican.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) tries to promote pro-Trump masks at today's rally … and is met with a huge chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/1rR1bAwF89 — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2020

Husted protested, telling people that if they had to wear them to a grocery store, they should wear one of Trump’s masks. “But if somebody tells you to take it off, you can at least say you’re trying to save the country by wearing one of President Donald Trump’s masks,” he said.

Husted was also booed when he talked about absentee voting, Cleveland.com reported.

Trump told the Dayton crowd that they were vetting five people for his Supreme Court pick and all of them were women, Molly Koweek of WHIO reported.

President Trump said his team is vetting five people for his Supreme Court nominee. He said the nominee will be a woman. pic.twitter.com/z4UnLGB22Q — Molly Koweek (@MKoweekWHIO) September 21, 2020

Trump told the crowd that they were gathered to protest stupidity, a statement that he’s been saying more frequently at recent events. Trump had previously called his events “peaceful protests.”

At one point, the crowd even chanted “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton, hearkening back to the chant the crowds often said in 2016, Dayton Daily News reported.

Trump also referenced his upcoming debate against Joe Biden scheduled for September 29. Trump promised that if Biden wins the election, he’ll come back to Dayton and ask, “What the hell happened?”

Trump Has More Events Planned This Week

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

He’s then hosting an event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will be at Cecil Airport.

After that is an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AfFlight Harrisburg.

Here are more photos from the rally.

