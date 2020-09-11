How Many Attended Trump’s Freeland, Michigan, Rally? See Crowd Photos

How Many Attended Trump’s Freeland, Michigan, Rally? See Crowd Photos

Trump Michigan rally crowd size

Getty Trump waves at his Michigan rally. 

President Donald Trump hosted an unofficial rally on the evening of Thursday, September 10. This one was in Freeland, Michigan, and about 5,500 people were inside the hangar, not counting the people in overflow once the venue reached capacity, according to local news. Trump just hosted another event two days earlier in North Carolina that was attended by thousands. Here’s a look at crowd photos, overflow photos, videos, and more details about how many people attended the event.

About 5,500 People Were in the Hangar for Trump’s Freeland Rally, According to Local Reports

GettySupporters wait in line to enter a rally with President Donald Trump on September 10 in Freeland, Michigan.

The rally was held at an airport hangar at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, with the event starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Malachi Barrett of MLive shared on Twitter that law enforcement estimated about 5,500 people were inside the hangar for the rally, which was at capacity. He said that hundreds more were outside in overflow areas.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., the crowd was estimated at 4,200, according to Philip Shaver, chief of Tittabawassee Township Fire Department, The Detroit News reported.

The crowd was packed as Trump exited Air Force One.

Dave Boucher of Detroit Free Press reported that people were “absolutely packed in” and most were not wearing masks.

Here’s another photo of the packed crowd.

New York Times reporter Kathy Gray said she was tracked down through photos she tweeted and escorted out of the rally.

She had earlier tweeted that despite rain, the crowd was packed and numbered in the thousands.

Garrett Haake of NBC News reported that attendees didn’t have seats at this rally, so they were packed more closely together than in North Carolina.

The Detroit News reported that temperature checks were required for the rally.

Getty Supporters have their temperature taken before entering a rally with President Donald Trump on September 10, 2020.

Haake said the rally was a mix of being both indoors and outdoors, noting that large gatherings in Michigan are supposed to be limited to 250, but this is billed as a “peaceful protest.”

Here are some more crowd photos. The number of attendees is estimated at 5,500, not 50,000 as the tweet says.

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that he didn’t think any law enforcement officers were against his campaign. He claimed that Joe Biden’s platform would hurt Black Americans, while also vowing to “always honor the heroes of law enforcement.”

Trump said he wanted to send federal law enforcement to areas like Wisconsin and Seattle.

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives for a rally.

He also talked about Big 10 football and promised that next year would be better than last year. The crowd shouted that they loved him at different times during his speech, and chanted “four more years!” when he said they should vote for him in November.

Not everyone could fit in the hangar, and Barrett estimated on Twitter that hundreds were in the overflow crowd.

Supporters lined up hours in advance, journalist Dave Bondy tweeted.

Boucher reported that five hours before the event, it was already looking packed.

Here are more photos from the rally.

GettySupporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Freeland.

GettyA Trump supporter attends a campaign rally and wears a mask.

GettyPresident Donald Trump claps as he arrives for a campaign rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump addresses supporters.

GettySupporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally.

Trump Has 4 Events Scheduled

Trump’s next event is in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, September 12. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time and his speech begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. He’ll be at the Reno-Taho International Airport at 1880 Gentry Way.

Trump will then have an event on Sunday, September 13, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll be at Cirrus Aviation at 5050 Koval Lane. The doors open at 4 p.m. Pacific time and he begins speaking at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

He’ll then be at a “Great American Comeback Event” on September 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota, at 4 p.m. Central time.

Trump will also host a comeback rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 18 at 7 p.m. Central time.

