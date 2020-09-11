How Many Attended Trump’s Freeland, Michigan, Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump hosted an unofficial rally on the evening of Thursday, September 10. This one was in Freeland, Michigan, and about 5,500 people were inside the hangar, not counting the people in overflow once the venue reached capacity, according to local news. Trump just hosted another event two days earlier in North Carolina that was attended by thousands. Here’s a look at crowd photos, overflow photos, videos, and more details about how many people attended the event.

About 5,500 People Were in the Hangar for Trump’s Freeland Rally, According to Local Reports

The rally was held at an airport hangar at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, with the event starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Malachi Barrett of MLive shared on Twitter that law enforcement estimated about 5,500 people were inside the hangar for the rally, which was at capacity. He said that hundreds more were outside in overflow areas.

Law enforcement estimates 5,500 people are inside an aircraft hangar at President Donald Trump's rally in Freeland, Michigan. The venue is at capacity, with are hundreds more outside. Trump is scheduled to speak in 30 minutes. — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) September 10, 2020

Earlier, around 5 p.m., the crowd was estimated at 4,200, according to Philip Shaver, chief of Tittabawassee Township Fire Department, The Detroit News reported.

The crowd was packed as Trump exited Air Force One.

.@realDonaldTrump exits Air Force One to “Proud to be an American.” pic.twitter.com/LvvKiwr95l — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) September 10, 2020

Dave Boucher of Detroit Free Press reported that people were “absolutely packed in” and most were not wearing masks.

About 30 minutes out from scheduled start time. People are absolutely packed in, most not wearing masks, screaming to be heard over blaring music. Also looks like teleprompters on stage. Will the president use them and stick to a message tonight? pic.twitter.com/kIoKhFzW1l — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) September 10, 2020

Here’s another photo of the packed crowd.

The plane has to be the biggest advantage of campaigning as the incumbent president, right? People go nuts when it lands. When it parks. When the President comes down the stairs. Every phone is out. pic.twitter.com/axGw3pZL0Q — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 10, 2020

New York Times reporter Kathy Gray said she was tracked down through photos she tweeted and escorted out of the rally.

First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

She had earlier tweeted that despite rain, the crowd was packed and numbered in the thousands.

Crammed in crowd in the rain for trump rally in michigan. Not many masks pic.twitter.com/5DZ6JBVNK8 — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

Garrett Haake of NBC News reported that attendees didn’t have seats at this rally, so they were packed more closely together than in North Carolina.

Unlike in North Carolina, there are no seats for attendees here. Folks have been standing, absolutely packed together, for a few hours now. https://t.co/Z31quMrBlQ — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 10, 2020

The Detroit News reported that temperature checks were required for the rally.

Haake said the rally was a mix of being both indoors and outdoors, noting that large gatherings in Michigan are supposed to be limited to 250, but this is billed as a “peaceful protest.”

Hello from Freeland, MI where hundreds await @realDonaldTrump at an indoor/outdoor rally. Attendees have their temp checked as they arrive & masks are free. I’d say 5-10% are wearing masks. Michigan limits any large gathering to 250 people. Trump calls these “peaceful protests.” pic.twitter.com/hO08MBpk2N — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 10, 2020

Here are some more crowd photos. The number of attendees is estimated at 5,500, not 50,000 as the tweet says.

Friend in Freeland, Michigan for the #Trump Rally …says it looks like 50,000 people there! Huge!#Trump2020 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EnQ5tJADjO — WDLyon by way of Wife ❤️ (@THERealWDLWife) September 10, 2020

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that he didn’t think any law enforcement officers were against his campaign. He claimed that Joe Biden’s platform would hurt Black Americans, while also vowing to “always honor the heroes of law enforcement.”

Crowd shot from earlier: pic.twitter.com/OnMZMfqNTl — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) September 10, 2020

Trump said he wanted to send federal law enforcement to areas like Wisconsin and Seattle.

He also talked about Big 10 football and promised that next year would be better than last year. The crowd shouted that they loved him at different times during his speech, and chanted “four more years!” when he said they should vote for him in November.

Not everyone could fit in the hangar, and Barrett estimated on Twitter that hundreds were in the overflow crowd.

Supporters lined up hours in advance, journalist Dave Bondy tweeted.

.@realDonaldTrump supporters already gathered in Freeland, Michigan ahead of presidential visit. Trump will speak tonight at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/cNU7mLHgof — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) September 10, 2020

Boucher reported that five hours before the event, it was already looking packed.

I’m here in Freeland for President Trump’s speech tonight. He’s not supposed to speak for at least 5 hours and it’s already looking pretty packed. pic.twitter.com/pOp8ZIq5uw — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) September 10, 2020

Here are more photos from the rally.

Trump Has 4 Events Scheduled

Trump’s next event is in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, September 12. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time and his speech begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. He’ll be at the Reno-Taho International Airport at 1880 Gentry Way.

Trump will then have an event on Sunday, September 13, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll be at Cirrus Aviation at 5050 Koval Lane. The doors open at 4 p.m. Pacific time and he begins speaking at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

He’ll then be at a “Great American Comeback Event” on September 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota, at 4 p.m. Central time.

Trump will also host a comeback rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 18 at 7 p.m. Central time.

