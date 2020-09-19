Trump Holds Live Rally in Minnesota, Apparently Unaware Ruth Bader Ginsburg Died

It appears that no one told President Donald Trump that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died because the president was in the middle of holding a rally in Minnesota when the news broke.

You can watch the president speaking live here. “Watching this Trump rally in Bemidji, MN is trippy. Everyone knows Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died except, apparently, the most powerful man in the world,” NPR correspondent Jeff Brady wrote.

Bloomberg noted, “Unaware of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Trump touts Ted Cruz for the Supreme Court at his campaign rally on Friday evening in Bemidji, Minnesota.”

Unaware of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Trump touts Ted Cruz for the Supreme Court at his campaign rally on Friday evening in Bemidji, Minnesota pic.twitter.com/85l4hg3I5z — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 19, 2020

In the rally, Trump spoke about many other topics, such as the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prizes. He did bring up the Supreme Court, still apparently unaware of Ginsburg’s death.

“The next president will get 1, 2 3 or 4 Supreme Court justices,” Trump said at the live rally. “Many presidents have had none…they tend to be appointed young… the next one will have anywhere from one to four. Will totally change when you talk about life, second amendment… this is going to be the most important election in my opinion in the history of our country.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the feminist icon who became a liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, died at the age of 87.

According to NPR, Ginsburg died of “complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.”

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said, according to NPR, confirming RBG’s death. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ginsburg, Who Died Surrounded by Family, Will be Buried at Arlington National Cemetery; the Senate Majority Leader Promised That Trump’s Replacement Will Receive a Vote on the Senate Floor

According to CNN, Ginsburg “died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C.,” the U.S. Supreme Court said. “A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery,” CNN reported.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Ginsburg led an “extraordinary American life.”

He added, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” He added, “In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.”

Ginsburg Was Ill for Some Time

Ginsburg had survived several rounds of cancer. According to CNN, Ginsburg” had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver.”

Ginsburg, a Bill Clinton nominee to the court in 1993, first developed pancreatic cancer in 2009. Ten years before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She had malignancies removed from a lung in 2018.

She said in July that the chemotherapy generated “positive results” but she would remain on the court, and she did.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in July 2020, according to the cable news network. “I remain fully able to do that.

Despite some comments on social media, there is no evidence at all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had coronavirus or COVID-19. She died of cancer, which she was long known to have struggled with for years.

