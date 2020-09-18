How Many Attended Trump’s Mosinee, Wisconsin, Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump hosted a “rally” event in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 17 with a crowd size estimated at about 5,000. His last rally in Henderson, Nevada was attended by about 25,000 when including people who were outside along with those who attended inside the venue, according to local officials. Here’s a look at crowd photos, overflow photos, videos, and more details about how many people attended the Wisconsin event.

About 5,000 People Attended Trump’s Rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin

The September 17 rally was held in a hangar at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. He last visited Wisconsin for an Oshkosh rally on August 17. As he has typically said recently, Trump referred to the event as a “peaceful protest” rather than a rally.

Dale Ryman of WSAW reported that the crowd size was estimated at about 5,000 for the Mosinee event.

WPR reported that people were in line hours before the event started, which was partially inside an open hangar, and little social distancing was seen. Mosinee itself is a city of about 4,000, and the crowd for Trump’s event was packed, as you can see in the photo below.

Air Force One pulls up to Trump campaign rally at hangar at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, WI. pic.twitter.com/w7kCUdH1uL — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 18, 2020

One report noted a large crowd more than four hours before the event.

It is 4.5 hours before Trump will speak in Mosinee, WI, and there is a massive crowd already waiting. pic.twitter.com/75XMqpHu6E — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 17, 2020

Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., shared this crowd photo.

During his speech, Trump talked about the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine and he praised the Big Ten’s return to football. He spoke about job creation and trade, and the Black Lives Matter protests. Trump also spoke about Iran, saying that if the country struck the U.S., the U.S. would strike back even harder.

Trump addressed concerns of COVID-19 spreading at his rallies, saying that he was on a stage far away from other people, so he wasn’t very concerned. He also reiterated that he calls his rallies protests to avoid some COVID-19 restrictions.

“These are protests, so it’s allowed,” he told the crowd. In fact, quite a few attendees have been bringing “peaceful protest” signs with them to Trump rally events.

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, shared these photos of the crowd:

Here’s another crowd photo:

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, WI on September 17, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ULuLUS4JPN — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) September 18, 2020

Although Trump frequently criticizes his Democratic opponents in his speeches, he also criticized Mitt Romney. He said Romney “couldn’t be elected dogcatcher in Utah right now.”

Though Trump often hails Ronald Reagan, he ignores his “Eleventh Commandment: Never speak ill of any fellow Republican.” At his rally tonight, Trump again took a swipe at @SenatorRomney, saying “he couldn’t be elected dogcatcher in Utah right now.” pic.twitter.com/yX88WUQOlW — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 18, 2020

He also referenced Nancy Pelosi’s secret visit to a hair salon that later went viral, and said the salon owner “can do my hair any time.”

Here’s another look at the crowd waiting for Trump in Mosinee before he arrived.

Big crowd waiting for President Trump’s rally tonight in Mosinee Wisconsin. Marathon Co will be key for the Trump/Pence ticket in 2020. They won here by 12K votes, a big margin of victory in 2016. pic.twitter.com/GoR6aXtrsA — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) September 17, 2020

And the crowd three hours before he was scheduled to speak:

The crowd has grown here ahead of Trump’s Mosinee Wisconsin rally— they’ve just opened the doors. Three hours until the President is scheduled to speak pic.twitter.com/gz7AejAWUY — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 17, 2020

WSAW reported that some people drove 12 hours to get to the event and others even flew in.

During the speech, Trump announced that Wisconsin dairy farmers and cranberry growers would benefit from a $13 billion federal aid package, WPR reported.

He also bragged about how much better he believed Mike Pence would do than Kamala Harris in their debate.

Here are more photos from the rally.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates