How Many Attended Trump’s Mosinee, Wisconsin, Rally? See Crowd Photos

Trump Mosinee Wisconsin Rally

Getty Trump at the Mosinee, Wisconsin rally.

President Donald Trump hosted a “rally” event in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 17 with a crowd size estimated at about 5,000. His last rally in Henderson, Nevada was attended by about 25,000 when including people who were outside along with those who attended inside the venue, according to local officials. Here’s a look at crowd photos, overflow photos, videos, and more details about how many people attended the Wisconsin event.

About 5,000 People Attended Trump’s Rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a “Great American Comeback” event at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

The September 17 rally was held in a hangar at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. He last visited Wisconsin for an Oshkosh rally on August 17. As he has typically said recently, Trump referred to the event as a “peaceful protest” rather than a rally.

Dale Ryman of WSAW reported that the crowd size was estimated at about 5,000 for the Mosinee event.

WPR reported that people were in line hours before the event started, which was partially inside an open hangar, and little social distancing was seen. Mosinee itself is a city of about 4,000, and the crowd for Trump’s event was packed, as you can see in the photo below.

One report noted a large crowd more than four hours before the event.

Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., shared this crowd photo.

During his speech, Trump talked about the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine and he praised the Big Ten’s return to football. He spoke about job creation and trade, and the Black Lives Matter protests. Trump also spoke about Iran, saying that if the country struck the U.S., the U.S. would strike back even harder.

GettyTrump in Mosinee.

Trump addressed concerns of COVID-19 spreading at his rallies, saying that he was on a stage far away from other people, so he wasn’t very concerned. He also reiterated that he calls his rallies protests to avoid some COVID-19 restrictions.

“These are protests, so it’s allowed,” he told the crowd. In fact, quite a few attendees have been bringing “peaceful protest” signs with them to Trump rally events.

Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media, shared these photos of the crowd:

Here’s another crowd photo:

Although Trump frequently criticizes his Democratic opponents in his speeches, he also criticized Mitt Romney. He said Romney “couldn’t be elected dogcatcher in Utah right now.”

He also referenced Nancy Pelosi’s secret visit to a hair salon that later went viral, and said the salon owner “can do my hair any time.”

Here’s another look at the crowd waiting for Trump in Mosinee before he arrived.

And the crowd three hours before he was scheduled to speak:

WSAW reported that some people drove 12 hours to get to the event and others even flew in.

During the speech, Trump announced that Wisconsin dairy farmers and cranberry growers would benefit from a $13 billion federal aid package, WPR reported.

He also bragged about how much better he believed Mike Pence would do than Kamala Harris in their debate.

Here are more photos from the rally.

GettySupporters cheer as the president speaks.

GettySupporters of President Donald Trump wait for the start of a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a “Great American Comeback” event.

