ULM vs Army Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks football team will make their 2020 season debut on Saturday when they visit the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium in West Point, NY.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of ULM vs Army online for free:

ULM vs Army Football Preview

The Black Knights were among the few teams to open their 2020 season last week, throttling the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 42-0 at home.

“There was part of me that was uncertain we were going to get to this day,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said after the victory, according to Yahoo Sports, referring to the doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the 2020 season. He added: “It was a lot of fun. I had as much fun coaching today as I’ve had in a long time.”

The Black Knights’ triple-option-heavy offense rushed 62 times for 340 yards and 5 touchdowns. Three of those scores belonged to senior running back Sandon McCoy, who amassed 50 yards on 15 carries.

Freshman back Tyrell Robinson rushed for a game-high 94 yards on 9 carries in his college debut.

“That kid is a lightning bolt,” Monken said Tuesday of Robinson, according to the West Point athletics department website. “He is fast and quick, and I think a really good player. Hopefully he will improve and he will continue to get better. I think he’s got a great future ahead of him. We certainly had the thought that we were going to have the chance to help us win the football game and he did.”

The Black Knights, an independent FBS program, posted a 5-8 record in 2019. They rushed for 297.2 yards per game, ranking third out of 130 FBS programs.

Louisiana-Monroe went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt play a season ago. They ranked 17th in the nation in yards from scrimmage per contest (461.1) and 26th in rushing yards per contest (207.7).

“They do a great job on offense,” Monken said Tuesday of the Warhawks, per the West Point athletics department website. “They are very imaginative, and they spread the ball around. They have a number of running backs that are very talented and are good players. Just overall, watching them on special teams and how well they run and cover kicks, they are a very athletic and fast football team.”

Over the offseason, Louisiana-Monroe lost quarterback Caleb Evans to graduation; he served as the team’s surefire starter for three seasons and ranked second among Sun Belt players in total yards in each of the last two seasons.

Sophomore quarterback Colby Suits is expected to make his first career start on Saturday, though junior Jeremy Hunt, a community college transfer, will likely see time under center as well. Warhawks head coach Matt Viator told The News-Star that the pandemic-shortened preseason contributed to the indecision at signal caller.

“I think they both have great skill sets but it’s hard to separate yourself when we just haven’t had as many practices as we usually have,” he said.