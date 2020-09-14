Washington Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 14]

Fires continue to burn in Washington this month. And although the state may not be suffering from fires as badly as California, you’ll still want to watch the latest developments closely. Here are the details about the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of September 14, 2020. Read on for the details about the wildfires’ locations, containment, evacuations. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.

Interactive Fire Maps for Washington

A great way to keep track of fire activity is by looking at interactive maps. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

You can see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or on the map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to click the + sign to zoom into your region.

Firemappers has a statewide map below or here.

KREM 2 is providing live updates on all fires in the region.

Next are details on the individual fires for September 14, 2020, in alphabetical order. Some fires that are 100% contained may not be included, and this list is focusing mostly on major fires in the region.

Individual Washington Fires

Note that since evacuation details can change rapidly, it’s also good to stay tuned to local news, including local city and county Facebook and Twitter pages.

Apple Acres Fire

This fire is 5,753 acres and 97% contained. It started three miles northeast of Chelan, WA. Find an interactive map for the Apple Acres and Cold Springs Fires here:

Here’s an update for Apple Acres and Pearl Hill fires. They are both approaching full containment.

Chelan Fire and Rescue is reporting evacuation updates here.

Babb-Malden/Manning Fires

The Babb fire is 15,266 acres and 90% contained as of September 14, according to NIFC. It started five miles northwest of Rosalia on September 7. Spokesman reported that on September 7, the fire destroyed about 70% of the homes in Malden. It started in Spokane County and then crossed county lines into Whitman County, including Malden and Pine City.

Inciweb has grouped the Babb, Malden, and Manning fires into one category and is listing them at 18,254 acres as of September 14 at 1 p.m.

Inciweb notes that Babb Fire is about 15,266 acres in size and 90% contained, while the Manning Fire is 2,685 acres and 90% contained. The Colfax fire is 100% contained and the Wawawai Fire is 303 acres and 100% contained.

Inciweb reported on September 14: “Approximately 15,266 acres have been burned and the fire is at 90% percent containment. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 121 primary residence structures have been destroyed. 8 Commercial and 94 other structures have also been destroyed. Crews continue to patrol the town of Malden and Pine City. Today’s fire operations focused on monitoring and patrolling the perimeter of the fire. Crews have made good progress on this fire. Pine City-Malden Road is still closed to the public from the west side of Pine City to the east side of Malden. The communities of St. Johns, Sunset, Thorton and Ewan are at a Level 1 Evacuation. Please be sure to refer to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Facebook page for more information on closures and evacuations. Crews are looking for hot spots near structures or other fuels that could cause issues later. Strengthening containment lines to 100′ of cold black is a standing order and will be the goal today.”

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page is a good source for updates about this devastating fire.

Big Hollow Fire

This fire is 20,805 acres and 10% contained as of September 14 at 11:37 a.m., having started nine miles north of Stabler.

Inciweb noted on September 14:

The Big Hollow Fire is located approximately 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar, Washington. Temperatures will cool by a few degrees from yesterday, with light winds out of the southwest… In the west, crews will continue firing operations along the 57 and 58 roads. Road prep will occur ahead of the firing operations in order to implement a direct control line along the southern edge of the fire. Crews will continue to construct indirect containment lines and clear fuels north along the 1000 and 6000 roads in the Siouxon block. In the east, crews will monitor fire progress on the ridge west of Wind River Hwy, hold fire on the 201 road, and scout for possible containment opportunities in the northeast. Structure protection work will continue at Government Mineral Springs. Crews will begin to prep the Trapper Creek Trail as a possible containment line should the fire progress southeast. No work will be conducted in the Trapper Creek Wilderness. Closures & Evacuations: In the west, crews will continue firing operations along the 57 and 58 roads. Road prep will occur ahead of the firing operations in order to implement a direct control line along the southern edge of the fire. Crews will continue to construct indirect containment lines and clear fuels north along the 1000 and 6000 roads in the Siouxon block. In the east, crews will monitor fire progress on the ridge west of Wind River Hwy, hold fire on the 201 road, and scout for possible containment opportunities in the northeast. Structure protection work will continue at Government Mineral Springs. Crews will begin to prep the Trapper Creek Trail as a possible containment line should the fire progress southeast. No work will be conducted in the Trapper Creek Wilderness.

Chikamin Fire

This fire is 1,200 acres and 90% contained as of September 11, the latest update from Inciweb. It was caused by lightning about 11 miles northeast of Lake Wenatchee.

Christensen Road Fire

This fire is 260 acres and 90% contained, KREM 2 reported. It started west of the Fairfield Air Force Base, in the region of Highway 2 and South Christensen Road. Evacuations were lifted.

Cold Springs Fire

This fire is 188,852 acres and 50% contained, having started three miles south of Omak. The cause is under investigation.

NIFC notes:

The northeast portion of the fire that has been the main priority has a good line in now and is holding. Firefighters had to go direct with line construction due to the steep terrain This progress has allowed the objectives of the fire to turn the corner and utilize some of those crews to be spread out and work containment lines farther into the charred area. Repairs to the fencing and roads that were damaged during initial attack are being looked at for repair. The Old Mill area will need some additional mop up today with heavy equipment and water tenders. Smoke conditions from the fires in the south are expected to stay in the area today. Crews will continue assisting the power companies with hazard trees near the power lines to make their work areas safe.

Inciweb notes: “For current evacuation orders please see www.Okanogandem.org. Click on the incidents tab and locate the specific incident. All level 3 evacuation levels have been reduced and are now level 2. Level 2 means you need to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Please check the emergency management website for updated information. Roads in the fire area will remain closed except for local traffic. Motorist should use extreme caution due to the hazards within the fire area.”

Inciweb provided more details, including this map on September 13:

Cold Springs Evacuation map for Okanogan County is below.

Here’s an update shared September 14:

Find an interactive map for the Apple Acres and Cold Springs Fires here:

For updates including evacuation details, see the following:

Customs Road Fire

This fire is 2,208 acres and 60% contained, located 1 mile west of Curlew. Some evacuations are in place.

NIFC noted on September 14:

Today: Crews will improve and strengthen containment on the northern section of the fire, where timber and heavier fuels are located. A palm infrared unit (Palm IR) will transverse the fire to evaluate additional hot spots along the fire line. A dozer and excavator will assist in rehabilitation of dozer lines throughout the fire. Fire suppression efforts are conducted about 100 feet from the fire line and about 150 feet from structures. Fuels will continue to burn and smoke will be observed within the perimeter of the fire and are unlikely to spread beyond the containment line. Evacuations areas surrounding the fire are lowered to a level 1 evacuation notice.

Evans Canyon Fire

This fire is 75,817 acres and 90% contained, as of September 14. The fire started eight miles northwest of Naches. The cause is under investigation, Inciweb noted.

Inciweb noted:

The Evans Canyon Fire started in the afternoon on Aug 31, 2020 and is located in Yakima and Kittitas Counties in the Evans Canyon area. Air resources from around the Pacific Northwest are being used to combat the fire. Level 2 and level 3 “GO” evacuations remain in effect on the fire.

NIFC noted on September 8:

For the latest evacuation updates, visit the YakimaCountyOEM Facebook page and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office web page.

Euclid Track Fire

This fire is 260 acres and 60% contained, KREM 2 reported. All evacuations were lifted.

Fish Fire

This fire is 141 acres and 30% contained, NIFC reported on September 14. It started five miles east of Enumclaw, Washington and the cause is under investigation.

NIFC noted: “Road closure on Highway 410. Road cannot be opened until hazard trees are mitigated and power lines are lowered to the ground. Environmental concerns are erosion from burn area delivering sediment, rocks and trees onto Highway 410.”

Inchelium Complex Fire

This fire is composed of a number of fires. It started one mile north of Inchelium and evacuation notices are in place. It’s now 18,940 acres as of the latest update from NIFC on September 14 and 48% contained.

You can see another update below.

See Northeast Washington Fire Information for updates.

Pearl Hill Fire

This fire is 223,730 acres and 87% contained as of September 14, having started nine miles east of Bridgeport on September 9. It is approaching full containment.

Wenatchee World reported that the fire started when the Cold Springs Fire jumped the Columbia River at Bridgeport. See updates at Douglas County WA’s Facebook page and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page for evacuation details as relevant.

Sumner Grade Fire

This fire is 494 acres and 65% contained. It started two miles northeast of Waller, Washington and the cause is under investigation as of September 14. There are some evacuations in the area.

Whitney Fire

This fire is listed as 125,123 acres and 65% contained by NIFC, as of September 14. It’s in Lincoln County between Davenport and Creston. It was started by a powerline.

Inciweb noted on September 14:

The Whitney, Babb-Malden and Manning fires all started on Monday, September 7, when a cold front created gusts in excess of 50 mph, resulting in extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth. Firefighters continue making significant progress on all three fires. Air quality will remain hazardous through the next few days as the smoke plume from fires on the West Coast continues to move through the area. A cold front with gusts up to 18 mph may arrive today, which brings a 20 percent chance of scattered showers and possibly some relief from the smoke. These gusty winds will be the first test of the containment lines… Evacuation and Closures: The evacuation level was reduced from Level 3 (Go!) to Level 2 (Get Set) north of State Route 2. Level 2 Evacuation remains in effect within the fire perimeter. The remainder of the area outside the fire line will stay at a Level 1 Evacuation (Ready). A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the fire.

See Northeast Washington Fire Information and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for evacuation updates, along with your local news.

Remember that evacuation details can change rapidly so stay tuned to your local news and local city and county officials for updates. KREM 2 is providing live updates on all fires in the region.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates