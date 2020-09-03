Adult Woman Tried to Steal 12-Year-Old’s Donald Trump Sign, Police Say

An adult woman tried to steal a 12-year-old’s Donald Trump lawn sign, according to police in Boulder, Colorado. The incident occurred on August 31, according to the city’s police blotter.

The police blotter said that the alleged theft took place at Folsom Street and Greenwood Drive, a residential area in Boulder, around 3 p.m. The woman was riding passed the boy on her moped. The boy was on a bicycle, police said. The blotter described the woman as a “20-30s W/F, riding a grey/blue moped.” The woman allegedly performed a u-turn upon noticing the sign and “began assaulting [the 12-year-old boy] because of his political banner.” Police allege that the woman tried to take the sign but was unsuccessful. At the time of the incident, police said the woman was wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans. The incident is still under investigation.

The Woman Allegedly Hit the 12-Year-Old Boy Several Times With a Closed Fist

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh told the Boulder Daily Camera that the suspect approached the 12-year-old and said words along the lines of “you want something to look at?” Aulabaugh said that the woman then struck the 12-year-old with a closed fist several times. Aulabaugh alleged that the woman also scratched the boy.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted about the Boulder incident saying, “More Joe Biden voters terrorizing kids… this is becoming far too common of an occurrence. Sick.” While the official Colorado Republican Party tweeted, “This is completely UNACCEPTABLE, the unhinged left in Colorado is now going after 12-year-old supporters of President @realDonaldTrump. Colorado Democrats need to disavow this immediately.”

In October 2017, Donald Trump Jr. was denied his request to hold a political event at a Boulder restaurant named The Sink, according to the Daily Camera. During the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Hillary Clinton won Boulder County. In addition, Clinton won an overwhelming victory in the city of Boulder after receiving 80.8 percent of the vote, the Times-Call reported.

In August 2020, 2 Women Were Accused of Attacking a 7-Year-Old Donald Trump Fan

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

This incident comes less than a month after two Delaware women, Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow, both 21, were arrested and accused of robbery, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said that Amy and Winslow were recorded confronting a group of Donald Trump supporters, including children, outside of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington. That incident went viral after a video of the encounter was posted on Twitter by the group Students for Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. commented on that incident saying that the 7-year-old victim, named as Riley, was “viciously attacked” and that the clip was “sick.”

