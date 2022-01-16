49ers Cowboys Nickelodeon Live Stream: How to Watch ‘Slime Game’

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys kick off their postseason with a Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The normal broadcast of the game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS, but there will also be a special family-friendly “Slime Game” broadcast on Nickelodeon. If you don’t have cable but want to watch a live stream of the “Slime Game” broadcast, here are some ways you can do that:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

49ers vs Cowboys Preview

The Dallas Cowboys are back in the postseason after a couple of seasons away and enter on a high note, having won five of their final six games.

There were some worries about the Cowboys’ offensive consistency at times this season, but the team excelled down the stretch, putting up 50-plus points in two of their final three games.

“The stats and all that, the way we finished was great. It’s what we wanted to do, build momentum, get in a rhythm – but none of that matters anymore,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “You get into this tournament, and it’s one game at a time. It’s must-win. So that’s the focus.”

The 49ers have the task of slowing the Cowboys down, which they feel starts with Prescott.

“It all starts with Dak,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “He’s a premier quarterback, makes all the throws, is a high-level competitor and always gives their team a chance to win in any situation. Then at running back you have Zeke Elliott and Pollard in the backfield. Two very tough runners, dynamic players. Their skill guys at receiver are some of the best in the league, making plays and doing things with the ball in their hands. Tight ends are great, O-line is a big, physical, nasty group.

“I’d say they pose some pretty big threats for us — challenges.”

San Francisco pass-rusher Nick Bosa feels a little different, feeling that he can make some impact plays against the Cowboys offensive line.

“I think they’re both very solid players,” Bosa said. “Obviously, Tyron’s had a Hall of Fame career, I think. And him and (49ers) Trent (Williams) have been the best tackles in the league for a long time. But they’re definitely beatable. There’s tape on them getting beat, and we’re trying to do the same. They’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup a lot this year and the past years, so, the game plan is to make them work.”

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 51 points. San Francisco is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The total has gone under in eight of Dallas’ last 11 games.