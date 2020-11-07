49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Already Played His Last Game

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early in the 49ers’ Week 8 loss to Seattle with another ankle injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed it wasn’t the same ankle injury that had bothered him for much of the season.

San Francisco put Jimmy G. on injured reserve this week. However, the team announced that Garoppolo would not be needing surgery and it remains unclear when he can return to the field.

NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco brought attention to the subject that Garoppolo has already played his final game as a Niner. Agreeing with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffmann, NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms chimed with his thoughts on why it could be Garoppolo’s last season with San Fransisco.

Simms Gives Reasoning

Simms explains why Garoppolo’s time is ticking in a Niner’s uniform.

“I just think with the way last year ended in the Super Bowl, the flirtation with Tom Brady, and then this year,” Simms said. “He has been injured and everything like that, but it just seems like the same questions are surrounding the 49ers about Jimmy Garoppolo and their love for him and all that. And I can’t sit here and say that the play has been so good that that would be ludicrous.

“I haven’t talked to Kyle Shanahan since before training camp, but knowing Kyle, his expectations, I would think there’s some frustrations there with how the offense has looked at times and what he expects out of quarterback play.”

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jimmy G.’s Stats

Since being acquired in 2017 and playing in a total of 31 games for the 49ers, Garoppolo has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 7,352 yards, throwing 46 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Garoppolo’s type of play is going out of style as more teams are looking for mobile quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and Justin Herbert.

“If you could get a guy that has a little bit of a running ability to go along with hey, he can extend a play and scramble, he can run boots and play actions.

“But also, just has the little added ability of woah, if he keeps the ball on the read option or if we design one quarterback run play for him on a weekly basis, this could really stress a defense out. Yeah, I think Shanahan would have a field day with that type of quarterback.”

Looking Ahead to 2021 Draft

Looking ahead at the 2021 Draft class, the draft is supposed to be full of top quarterbacks next year such as Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Although, the Niners most likely wouldn’t have a shot at Lawrence.

Current NFL quarterbacks such as Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins have also been linked to the 49ers. Both quarterbacks previously played under Shanahan.

As for now, the 49ers will have to settle for Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard.

READ NEXT: 49ers All-Pro TE George Kittle to Miss Rest of Season: Report