How to Watch 49ers vs Packers in 4K Online Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers begin their road to the Super Bowl this weekend when Aaron Rodgers and the NFC’s top-seeded squad take on the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. There are several different ways to watch a live stream of the game, but if you’re looking for a way to watch it in 4K, here’s how to do that:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with compatible streaming device and/or TV) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers in 4K live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

49ers vs Packers Preview

The Green Bay Packers (13-4) will be looking to advance to their third straight NFC Championship Game when they take on the upset-minded San Francisco 49ers (11-7) on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

The Packers entered the postseason as the top seed in the NFC and received the conference’s lone bye after they became the first team ever to win 13 or more games for a third consecutive regular season.

Three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to take home the award again this season after he threw for 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, while only being intercepted four times. The 38-year-old quarterback would love to return to the Super Bowl for a shot at a second career title.

The Packers haven’t been to the big game since they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in 2011, but they’ve had their chances. Rodgers is 1-4 in conference championship games, which include losses in that round the last two seasons (49ers in 2020 and Buccaneers last year).

Rodgers’ top target, wide receiver Davante Adams, was second in the league this season with 123 catches, third with 1,553 receiving yards, and fifth with 11 touchdowns. The two-time First-Team All-Pro has always stepped up when the lights shone the brightest, catching eight TDs in 10 career playoff games.

The Packers possess a strong running game this year to complement their usual high octane passing attack. Aaron Jones tallied 1,190 scrimmage yards (799 rushing, 391 receiving) and five TDs (4 rushing, 1 receiving), and AJ Dillion had a career-best 1,116 yards from scrimmage (803 rushing, 313 receiving) and 7 scores (5 rushing, 2 receiving). The efficient run game has added a strong dynamic to an offense that was 10th in the league in scoring with 26.5 points per game.

The 49ers’ defense will certainly be up for the challenge of stopping Rodgers and his weapons. San Francisco was second in the NFC this season in total defense, allowing only 310 yards per game, and was fourth in sacks with 48.

The leader of that defensive front, two-time Pro Bowler Nick Bosa, will be a go for Saturday after clearing the concussion protocol earlier this week. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was forced out of last week’s upset win over the Dallas Cowboys late in the first half after colliding with a teammate. Bosa had a stellar season, finishing tied for first with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt in tackles for a loss with a career-high 21 and fourth in sacks with 15.5.

The 49ers held on for a 23-17 win in the wild card round last Sunday in Dallas. They held a 23-7 lead in the fourth quarter but some mistakes down the stretch allowed the Cowboys back into the game, including a Jimmy Garoppolo interception. Dallas’ comeback efforts ultimately came to an end when Dak Prescott wasn’t able to spike the ball in time for a final play inside the 25-yard-line.

The San Francisco offense features the explosive, dynamic wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is a nightmare to gameplan against. Samuel was third in the league this season in scrimmage yards (1,770) and scored 14 total TDs, which included eight rushing TDs (most by a WR in a single season).

The Packers and 49ers met back in Week 3, with Rodgers leading a last-minute drive en route to a thrilling 30-28 come-from-behind win on the road.

The winner of Saturday night’s game will meet the winner of the divisional round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game on Sunday, Jan. 30.