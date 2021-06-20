Hawks vs 76ers Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It all comes down to Game 7 as the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers face off at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.

Game 7 (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Hawks vs 76ers online:

Hawks vs 76ers Game 7 Preview

After giving up a pair of improbable comebacks to the Atlanta, Philadelphia was able to rebound in Game 6 and force a winner-take-all situation with a narrow 104-99 win.

There were unlikely heroes for the Sixers, with Seth Curry and rookie Tyresse Maxey stepping up and combining for 40 points.

“It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun,” Curry said. “That’s a great team over there. … You’ve just got to weather the storm and come back at them at the other end.”

Big man Joel Embiid has carried the Sixers so far this season but was just 9 of 24 shooting for 22 points — a slow night by his standards, especially in a potential elimination game.

Embiid said he was frustrated by the officiating, taking aim at some of the calls Atlanta star Trae Young was getting.

“I just felt like it wasn’t called both ways, especially because of the minimal contact that they get on the point guard, and when it comes to us, we don’t get the same thing,” Embiid said after Philadelphia came back from down 12 in the first quarter to win. “So I just want it called both ways. If you’re going to call something like nothing on their point guard, it should be the same way and call the same thing [for] me when I get — if I get — touched.”

It’s no secret that not many people gave Young and the Hawks a chance in the series, but they have continually answered the bell. They let one slip away in Game 6 and going just 13-for-24 from the free-throw line didn’t help.

“I missed way too many free-throws tonight, I think I missed two or three, but I don’t know. I don’t know if it was anxious or anything like that it’s just basketball, it’s hard, it’s hard to win,” Young told reporters postgame. “They were the No. 1 seed for a reason, they’ve got a lot of talent over there. For us, I don’t think guys were anxious, this is two really good teams and guys are battling it out.”

Philadelphia is listed as a 7-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 216.5 points. The total has gone under in four of Philadelphia’s last five games. Atlanta is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games.

