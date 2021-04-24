How to Watch 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 6 Online

A new season of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” premieres Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 6 online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TLC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Preview

First Look: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6!New marriages, separations and more are in store for the brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Premiering on Sunday, April 25th at 8PM ET/PT Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: discovery+ ► discoveryplus.com/show/90-day-fiance-happily-ever-after TLC ► tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-happily-ever-after/ Subscribe to 90 Day Fiancé: bit.ly/Subscribe90DayFiance Join Us on Facebook: facebook.com/90DayFiance/ Follow… 2021-04-19T22:52:25Z

Season six of this “90 Day Fiance” spinoff teases “new marriages, frosty separations and more” in the TLC press release.

It continues, “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ catches up with unforgettable couples from previous seasons of the 90 Day universe. TLC will follow these couples where they last left off as they move forward in the next chapter of their relationships. After following these couples’ victories, trials and tribulations, viewers will see the many painful realities and unexpected obstacles ahead as they continue to navigate cultural differences, in-laws, transgressions and more.

The season six couples are as follows:

Angela, 54 (Hazlehurst, Ga.) and Michael, 32 (Nigeria)

Angela and Michael were eager to continue their life together after they finally tied the knot in Nigeria. Unfortunately, their wedding bliss was followed by sad news concerning Angela’s mother’s health. Angela quickly rushed back home and shortly after her mother passed, Angela found herself alone to deal with the grief and stress of the pandemic without Michael. Driven to live a healthier life for her grandchildren and husband, Angela decides to undergo weight loss surgery despite Michael’s strong disapproval. Although Angela’s health is her priority, Michael’s desire to have children is at the forefront of his mind.

Kalani, 32 (Washington, Utah) and Asuelu, 25 (Samoa)

Married life has had its fair share of rough patches for Kalani and Asuelu. With Kalani’s feelings of doubt caused by a long history of family conflict, the couple is working through some tough challenges. They are hoping for a fresh start and begin looking for a house. Asuelu thinks that living on their own, away from Kalani’s family, will help their relationship, and Kalani is willing to give it one last try. Meanwhile, Kalani’s sister Kolini comes to stay with them for a few weeks and questions their decision to buy a house, knowing how rocky their marriage has been over the years. Kalani opens up to Kolini about her and Asuelu’s intimacy issues and that she feels that they are more like roommates than husband and wife.

Elizabeth, 30 (Tampa, Fla.) and Andrei, 34 (Moldova)

Three years into married life, Elizabeth, Andrei and their daughter Eleanor continue to move forward as a family. Much to Elizabeth’s relief, Andrei is finally ready to give up being a stay-at-home dad and start working. But to get started, Andrei will need help from Elizabeth’s father Chuck and Elizabeth’s siblings have strong opinions about him getting into business with their dad, in any capacity. Later on, the whole family travels to Maryland for a family reunion and Chuck hopes it will bring everyone together, but the drama ensues.

Tiffany, 29 (Frederick, Md.) and Ronald, 31 (South Africa)

The last few months have taken a toll on single mom Tiffany, and she feels like her husband Ronald, who is still living in South Africa, hasn’t stepped up enough emotionally or financially. Tiffany stresses to Ronald that she is tired of carrying the financial burden in their relationship and that if Ronald wants to see his family he needs to start contributing. Ronald is furious that Tiffany would behave this way and thinks that she is spending money on herself instead of for their relationship. Adding to those challenges, Ronald worries that his Visa will be denied, in which case he would want the family to move to South Africa. Tiffany is not on board with this plan and does not know what will happen if his visa is not approved.

Following “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC are special episodes of “Pillow Talk” airing at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.