‘A Christmas Proposal’ Streaming: How to Watch CBS Movie Online

CBS is getting back in the original holiday movie game with “A Christmas Proposal,” which premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “A Christmas Proposal” online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “A Christmas Proposal” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “A Christmas Proposal” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “A Christmas Proposal” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “A Christmas Proposal” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘A Christmas Proposal’ Preview





Play



Video Video related to ‘a christmas proposal’ streaming: how to watch cbs movie online 2021-12-12T16:00:12-05:00

It seems like practically every TV channel is offering original holiday films nowadays. For CBS, this is the first time since 2010 it has produced an original Christmas movie and in 2021, the Eye has two new offerings, “A Christmas Proposal” on December 12 and “Christmas Takes Flight” on December 19.

“A Christmas Proposal” stars Jessica Camacho, Adam Rodriguez, Andres Soto, Bianca Caroca, Juan Chioran, Claudia Ferri, Luisa d’Oliveira and Jamie M. Callica.

The CBS description reads:

“A Christmas Proposal” presents a down-on-her-luck chef, who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.

In the December issue of CBS’ Watch magazine, Camacho said that she is a nut for the holidays — she starts getting ready for Christmas in October.

“I start getting amped in October, so by the time December rolls around, I’m in full-on holiday mode. The hokey carols, decorating the tree with my family, the silly pajamas with the ridiculous socks, setting cookies and carrots out on Christmas Eve for Santa and the reindeer. I’m a grown adult and I still love these things!” said Camacho.

She also said that she is trying to bring a little “’90s rom-com” flavor to “A Christmas Proposal” while still letting the movie find its own holiday magic.

“I mean, come on, ’90s rom-coms were so epic! They were everything. I was totally stoked to finally be able to play inside of one. Even though I wanted to dive into all of them, I really tried not to because I didn’t want to subconsciously bring remnants of those movies into this story. I really wanted to find our own organic chemistry, our own organic magic, and have this story be its own thing as much as possible,” said Camacho.

She also said that the film meant so much to her because of what everyone has been going through this past year with the global pandemic.

“I realize how important these holidays are for families who are finally able to gather — without as much fear as we had last year. It really meant a lot to me to be a part of a project like this after what we’ve all gone through [during the pandemic]. I wasn’t able to be with my mom last Christmas because of teh circumstances, so hopefully this year I will be on her couch, in her house, watching this movie,” said Camacho.

“A Christmas Proposal” airs Sunday, December 12 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS.