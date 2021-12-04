‘A Clusterfunke Christmas’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Comedy Central is set to offer its own spin on the holiday movie craze with “A Clusterfunke Christmas,” a parody written by and starring Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer. It premieres Saturday, December 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “A Clusterfunke Christmas” streaming online

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “A Clusterfunke Christmas” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “A Clusterfunke Christmas” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Comedy Central, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “A Clusterfunke Christmas” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Comedy Central is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “A Clusterfunke Christmas” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which come with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “A Clusterfunke Christmas” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘A Clusterfunke Christmas’ Preview





Play



Comedy Central HD US Christmas Advert 2021 #3 🎁 A ClüsterFünke Christmas 🎁 A ClüsterFünk Christmas on Comedy Central US 2021 2021-11-27T11:41:39Z

It seems like practically every cable channel is getting in on the holiday movie game. The latest is Comedy Central, which announced that in 2021, it will offer two original holiday films as part of its “#1 Days of Going Home for the Holidays” programming slate.

The first film is “A Clusterfunke Christmas,” which comes from the creative and hilarious minds of Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer. The film is a “celebratory parody of the traditional TV holiday romance,” according to the Comedy Central press release.

It reads:

“A Clusterfunke Christmas” is a celebratory parody of the traditional TV holiday romance that follows Holly (Vella Lovell), a go-getter real estate exec from New York City who heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clusterfunke Inn and transform it into a mega-resort. First, she must convince the inn’s spinster owners (Gasteyer and Dratch) to make the sale. But before she can, she meets their nephew Frank (Cheyenne Jackson), a hot hunk of smoldering woodsman. Will she go back to her fast-paced city life, or will she fall in love with Frank and find the spirit of Christmas? What will she do? What. Will. She. Do… “A Clusterfunke Christmas” is a festive cocktail of holiday movie tropes, dripping with sappy syrup and a twist of sexy lumberjack.

The film co-stars Ryan McPartlin and Nils Hognestad.

“It feels like a Christmas miracle to work together to create the ultimate holiday TV movie homage,” said Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch in a statement. “We’re whipping up a punchy seasonal cocktail with insider insight from holiday film vets Danielle von Zerneck and Michael Murray, the keen eye of Anna Dokoza, and brimming with ribbons, townsfolk, and tropes – all against the classic festive backdrop of Vancouver in July!”

The second original holiday film from Comedy Central is “Hot Mess Holiday,” which premieres December 11.

“With ‘Hot Mess Holiday’ and ‘A Clusterfunke Christmas’ decking the halls of Comedy Central, the season just got a whole lot funnier,” said Nina L. Diaz, CCO/President of Content for MTV Entertainment Group in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with all-stars Ana, Rachel, Surina, Melanie, Sameer and Kal – along with their best in class creators – for sharp and funny takes on the traditional holiday movie.”

“A Clusterfunke Christmas” premieres Saturday, December 4 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.