How to Watch ‘A Party Gone Wrong’ Lifetime Movie Online for Free

The latest made-for-TV thriller is “A Party Gone Wrong,” premiering Monday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘A Party Gone Wrong’ Preview

Inspired by true events, “A Party Gone Wrong” is Lifetime’s latest made-for-TV thriller. It stars Shellie Sterling, Kate Edmonds, Danielle Watts, Emerson Niemchick, and Nayirah Teshali.

The description from the Lifetime site reads:

April (Shellie Sterling) finds herself fighting for her life after attending a party with her best friend, Brittney (Kate Edmonds). After drinking too much, April stumbles into a suspicious ride share to take her home but quickly realizes the driver has other plans in mind: stealing her organs to sell them on the black market.

“A Party Gone Wrong” kicks off a slew of “ripped from the headlines” movies that are populating Lifetime in June 2021:

On June 5 comes “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos,” starring Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie in a dramatization of the true story of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos whose husband later committed suicide after he was charged with her murder.

Jana Kramer plays Anna, a suburban mom who runs an elite escort service for the high-powered men of New York in “Soccer Mom Madam” on June 6.

On June 12 comes “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story,” starring Jennie Garth and Anwen O’Driscoll in “the true account of 17-year-old Ashley Reeves who is attacked and abandoned in the woods and must fight to regain her life.”

On June 13, Julie Benz stars as convicted murderer Celeste Beard in “Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer,” followed by Sadie Calvano starring in “Secrets of a Marine’s Wif” on June 19.

Then on June 26 comes “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story” starring Lauren Lee Smith and Marc Blucas as main players in the Lori Vallow saga about “an Idaho mother whose two missing children lead authorities through a web of death and deceptions as they try to uncover the truth of their disappearance.”

“A Party Gone Wrong” premieres Monday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

