Adam Levine Wears a Dress in Latest Instagram Photo

Adam Levine wore a dress to match his wife and daughters in a new photo posted on Instagram.

The singer captioned the pic, “Girls just wanna have fun.”

The photo was posted on Tuesday and features the Maroon 5 frontman standing next to his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3.

One look at Levine’s Instagram makes it clear that he doesn’t often post photos of his personal life, making this a rare occasion.

Levine Opens Up About Fatherhood

After his eldest was born, Levine spoke to Ryan Seacrest about being a father.

He shared, per Country Rebel, “I don’t know anything… I’ve been a parent for three weeks; what do I know??”

He added, “I don’t know anything, but it’s part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, similarly opened up to Today about motherhood, admitting, “It’s very normal to feel helpless.”

‘I Was Really Ready to Live by Example’

In her interview with Today, Prinsloo shared how being a mom has changed her in a number of ways.

She said, “I had moments of postpartum (depression) after our first baby (daughter Dusty, now 2) that I felt like it was coming through. But my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it. I think it’s very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know.”

She continued, “So no matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there’s always help out there and support from family and friends. And I think nobody judges anyone.”

In her interview with Net-A-Porter, Prinsloo admitted that she looks up to working mothers, and admires how they are able to balance everything so well.

“It’s awesome to see amazing strong women with kids and a career, killing it at both.”

She went on to commend her daughter’s fashion choices, admitting that Dusty “already has her own sense of style.”

“There are things I’ll try to put on her [to wear] and she will be like, ‘No, Mommy, no.’ So I have to go through the whole wardrobe until she finds something she wants to wear. She definitely has her own thing going; she’ll wear a T-shirt with a tank top over it, leggings, a tutu and shoes that are too big. She’s pretty wild – a real rock’n’roll baby! She keeps me on my toes.”

After giving birth, Prinsloo was incited to start working with Save the Rhino Trust Namibia so she could “lead by example.” She explained that rhinos are getting poached “left and right” and “if our generation doesn’t try to end poaching, the rhinos simply won’t be there one day.”

Prinsloo concluded, “If I only save one rhino it will still be worth it.”

