Iron Bowl 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Alabama vs Auburn Game Online

Third-ranked Alabama (10-1) takes on rival Auburn (6-5) in the Iron Bowl rivalry on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Auburn online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Alabama vs Auburn 2021 Preview

Amid Alabama’s dominant run over the past decade, the Auburn Tigers remained a thorn in the Crimson Tide’s side.

Auburn has beaten the Tide four times since 2010. That includes 48-45 win over the Tide the last time the two met at Auburn in 2019.

“We’ve kind of been our own worst enemy,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said about Iron Bowl games according to the Associated Press.

This year’s Tide squad has squeaked at times in three one-score wins this season. That’s as recent as last week when the Tide edged then No. 21 Arkansas 42-35 on Nov. 20.

“We stopped ourselves in the red zone,” Saban said per Sports Illustrated’s Bama Central. “Fumbled the ball on the two-yard line, get a penalty when we’re down deep in the red zone, then take a sack and then miss a field goal. So we left a lot of points on the board where we could put the game away.”

Auburn comes into Saturday’s game on a three-game losing streak. In addition, the Tigers had a backup quarterback in T.J. Finley making his second start.

Finley has 463 yards passing, three touchdowns, and a 52.3% completion rate this season. He threw for 188 yards and a touchdown in a 21-17 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 20.

“I thought he was solid. There’s some good things in there,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said according to AL.com’s Nubyjias Wilborn. “There were some things that we got to correct, we need to correct as we prepare going into this next game and another start and opportunity for him, we need to do a better job of, and so like any other player. I mean, you look at the good, and you look at some of the mistakes; you correct them.”

For Finley, it won’t be he first time facing the Tide. He threw for 144 yards last season against the Tide when he played for LSU in a 55-17 loss.

“I think the difference is here at Auburn, it’s an Iron Bowl; at LSU, it’s just a rivalry game,” Finley said according to the Montgomery Advertiser’s Bennett Durando. “Here it’s something much more special.”

Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Young will make his first appearance against Auburn. Young has 3,584 yards passing, 38 touchdowns, and a 71.7% completion rate. He also has two rushing touchdowns.