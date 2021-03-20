How to Watch Alabama vs Iona Basketball 2021

The SEC champion and No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide open up their 2021 NCAA Tournament campaign with a first-round matchup with the MAAC champion Iona Gaels on Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Iona online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Alabama vs Iona Preview

The second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (24-6) will look to get their 2021 NCAA Tournament run off to a good start on Saturday when they take on the 15th-seeded Iona Gaels (12-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Alabama comes into the tournament on a roll, fresh off winning both the SEC regular-season and conference tournament titles. The SEC tournament championship was the first for the program since 1991.

The Crimson Tide got past LSU in a thrilling conference final on Sunday, 80-79, thanks in part to SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones, who made the go-ahead basket with 21 seconds left. The 6-8 senior, who also was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, averages 11.2 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game.

Alabama, who is led by the SEC Coach of the Year Nate Oats, utilizes a deep rotation, is tenacious on defense and scorches the nets from the perimeter. The Crimson Tide rank second in defensive efficiency (per KenPom’s metrics) and led the SEC in three-point field goals made.

Four Alabama players average in double figures, led by sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford, who averages 14.2 points per game. Sophomore Jahvon Quinerly, a guard who transferred from Villanova, is averaging 12.7 points per game and lights it up from downtown, shooting 44.3% from three-point range.

The Crimson Tide have an impressive list of notable wins on the season, which include games over Arkansas, Tennessee (twice), LSU (three times) and Florida.

Rick Pitino is back in the Big Dance, after leading Iona to the tournament in his first season at the helm in New Rochelle, N.Y.

The Gaels only played 13 regular-season games after they were forced to pause for 51 days due to COVID-19 protocols. Iona turned it on down the stretch, winning six games in a row, including four in five days to win the MAAC Tournament. The Gaels, who were ranked 9th in the conference tournament, defeated the seventh-seeded Fairfield Stags in the final, 60-51.

Iona is led by senior guard Isaiah Ross, who averages 18.4 points per game. The 6-4 Ross put up three 30-point games this season and shoots 40% from long range.

Pitino’s Gaels are stout on defense, ranking in the top 20 in the lowest effective shooting percentage allowed.

The winner of Alabama-Iona will face the winner of #7 UConn vs #10 Maryland in the second round of the East Regional on Monday.

Alabama vs Iona: Tale of the Tape