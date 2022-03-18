How to Watch Alabama vs Notre Dame Basketball Online

Sixth seed Alabama and No. 11 seed Notre Dame meet in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The game (4:15 p.m. ET) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Notre Dame online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS are all included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama vs Notre Dame live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

TNT, TBS and TruTV are all included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Alabama vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of TNT, TBS, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Alabama vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Alabama vs Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame broke into the field of 64 in the early hours of St. Patrick’s Day with an 89-87 double-overtime win over Rutgers for the First Four.

The Irish (23-10) outlasted the Scarlet Knights in the game that began on Wednesday, March 16, to secure the final spot n the 64-team bracket. Notre Dame faces No. 6 seed Alabama on Friday.

The Crimson Tide (19-13) last played on March 10 in an 82-76 loss to Vanderbilt on March 10 in the SEC tournament. However, the Tide didn’t go into the postseason playing its best basketball with losses to LSU and Texas A&M to end the regular season.

Alabam notably beat Gonzaga and Houston in non-conference play during the season. The Tide also beat NCAA tournament teams Tennesse, Arkansas, and LSU in conference play.

Offensively, the Tide score 80 points per game — eighth in the nation. Alabama just doesn’t slow opponents down in the process, giving up 76.4 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 73 points per game and showed it can handle a back-and-forth shootout with Rutgers on Wednesday. Defensively, the Irish allow 67.5 points per game.

Notable wins for the Irish during the season include North Carolina, Kentucky, and Miami.

Alabama Leaders

Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring with 16.7 points per game. Shackelford also averages 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Keon Ellis leads the Tide in rebounding with six boards per game. Ellis also averages 12 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Jahvon Quinerly puts up solid numbers for the Tide with 14.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. Quinerly also leads the Tide in assists with 4.3 per game.

J.D. Davison makes plays for the Tide with 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per night.

Notre Dame Leaders

Leading scorer Blake Wesley averages 14.4 points per game for the Irish. Wesley also averages 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Paul Atkinson leads the Irish in rebounds with 6.9 boards per game. Atkinson also averages 12.8 points and 1.6 assists.