How to Watch Alabama vs Texas A&M Football Online Free

Alabama looks to keep rolling as they head into Kyle Field to take on a slumping Texas A&M squad on Saturday.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Preview

Outside of a scare against Florida, Alabama has looked like the same old Crimson Tide this year, rolling over opponents with ease on the way to a 5-0 start and the No. 1 ranking in the country. Alabama’s latest victim was Ole Miss, which couldn’t keep up in a 42-21 loss.

Alabama rolled up more than 450 yards of offense, led by running back Brian Robinson Jr., who ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns on a whopping 36 carries.

“Well, we gave him the ball 32 times because it was part of the plan,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game. “Jase [McClellan] got hurt or we would’ve played Jase more and I’ve always been one of those guys that when a runner is running hot, run ‘em. He was running hot today so we ran him and he delivered.”

Robinson was happy about the large workload.

“It actually did feel like just old-school ‘Bama football today,” Robinson said. “I’ve never had over 30 carries in all the time I ever played football and tonight was the night that I actually got over 30 carries and it started to feel like the classic Alabama pound-the-football type of team.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Bryce Young is a Heisman favorite, excelling in his first year under center for the Tide. Young has passed for 1,365 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

“Bryce is a very polished young man. He’s very athletic. He can create plays with his feet, but he’s a very accurate thrower. He processes information very well and can get the ball out at different angles with his hand and can do it with his body in different positions,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “His hand talent and his overall ability is really remarkable, in my opinion. And he can make all of the throws. I think he’s having a heck of a year.”

After starting the year 3-0, the Aggies have dropped two in a row, the latest a tough home loss to Mississippi State, 26-22. Texas A&M were outgained by nearly 150 yards and managed just 135 yards through the air.

Alabama is a massive 18-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 50.5 points.