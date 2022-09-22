Alan Miller: Alabama Man’s Execution Set for Tonight

Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed tonight after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed execution by lethal injection to proceed tonight, September 22, 2022. The decision came less than three hours before a midnight deadline. Miller had asked to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, a move the state would not allow, according to local news outlets.

You can see the Supreme Court ruling here. The execution will proceed because the U.S. Supreme Court provided no written reasons to disallow the execution, according to WTRF.

Miller was sentenced to death for the 1999 murders of Christopher Yancy, Lee Holdbrooks and Terry Jarvis, according to WTRF. The U.S. Supreme Court issued the ruling to allow the execution to proceed only about three hours before the midnight deadline, according to WTRF.

The dramatic turn of events started with Miller’s request to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia. The Alabama Department of Corrections said a week before the scheduled execution date that it would not use the method because it was untried, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. A lower court ruled the state could only execute Miller using his chosen execution method.

“At 9:20 p.m., prison officials said they’d been given the go-ahead by the state Attorney General’s Office to begin proceedings,” the Montgomery Advertiser reported. “Media, family members who were off-site, and attorneys were expected to be brought to the death chamber of Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, to witness the execution.”

He has been on death row at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, according to WTRF.

Here’s what you need to know:

Miller’s Execution Date Was the Subject of Debate That Continued Until 3 Hours Before a Midnight Deadline

Miller, 57, says he requested to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia in 2018 because of a fear of needles, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. He also had employment experience working with chemicals, he said, according to the newspaper. However, state officials said they had no record Miller made the election to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. He accused state officials of losing the paperwork he said he submitted through prison staff to submit his election of his execution method.

The subject became a matter of legal debate after the state said it would not execute Miller with nitrogen hypoxia.

“Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward,” WTRF reported.

