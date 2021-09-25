Where to Watch Alaves vs Atlético Madrid Live in USA

Alavés look to right their form this weekend as they host reigning league champs Atlético Madrid at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz. This round seven matchup has Atlético looking to once against pressure Real Madrid atop the table while Alavés still are looking for their first point of the season.

Alaves vs Atlético Madrid Preview

This round we see two teams heading in opposite directions. While Atlético are obligated to challenge for the league title, Alavés has a different pressure- they are fighting to stay in the first division.

Already six matches in and the home side find themselves in a must-win situation. In a nutshell, the Basque side is the worst team in La Liga and the preoccupation level is very high. Alavés are bottom of the table and in almost every offensive category and their coach is clutching at any options and rotations to find what could be the proper combination on the pitch.

Against Espanyol, the team only shot twice in the entire match. This is a troubling sign for Javi Calleja’s side as he talked in a very positive tone about the team’s practice sessions prior to their match against Los Pericos.

At this point, all signs are starting to point towards Calleja being the first coach to be sacked this season.

For Atleti, the team once again proved that there are players on the squad that step up in huge moments. Luis Suárez once again proved that by earning a brace and help his team come back from a 1-0 deficit.

They come to Mendirorroza knowing full well that they have not lost to the Albiazules in their last five meetings.

Also the team will look to appeal João Felix’s suspension. Should this appeal go favor Atleti, the Portuguese international would be available this weekend.

If the former Benfica player is not available, there is a good chance that both Koke and Thomas Lemar being ready to at least get minutes. This is a way for them to start to get back to speed with their clash against AC Milan is now on the horizon.

Alavés probable XI: Fernando Pacheco; Ximo, Matt Miazga, Víctor Laguardia, Ruben Duarte; Mamadou Loum, Tomás Pina, Luis Rioja, Manu García; John Guidetti, Joselu

Atlético probable XI:Jan Oblak; Stevan Savic, José María Giménez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Renan Lodi; Rodrigo De Paul, Héctor Herrera, Marcos Llorente; Antoine Griezmann, Ángel Correa

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 26 Alavés Wins: 5 (20 goals) Atlético Madrid Wins: 16 (48 goals) Draws: 5