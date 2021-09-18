Where to Watch Alavés vs Osasuna Live in US

Alavés will face Osasuna at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain in a Round 5 matchup where the home side wants to get out of the bottom of the table. With a win though, Osasuna would be in a position to fight for European cup spots.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Alavés vs Osasuna live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream every La Liga match during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports (including Bundesliga, FA Cup and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Alavés vs Osasuna live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Alavés vs Osasuna Preview

Even at the early stages of this season, Alavés find themselves in a very crucial point. A loss would see them begin to lose ground in the race to avoid relegation.

We will have to see how much their three-week restwas able to help them improve on their shortcomings while Javi Calleja starts to rectify them while consolidating their style of play.

According to the coach, these have been the “best weeks” that he has had since joining Alavés.

They will have a bit more incentive to show their improvement in front of a Mendizorroza that will be at least 60% full. This was decided after the Superior Tribunal of the Basque Country approved this measure.

US International Matt Miazga has begun to consolidate himself as a starter as all signs have appeared that he was able to beat out Victor Laguardia at center back.

Javi Calleja will have to deal with absence of Pere Pons and Javi López. Add to that, Edgar Méndez is out with knee sprain caused from a knock that he took in the last practice. The silver lining for him is that Rubén Duarte will be returning to the lineup after having served his recent suspension.

After their loss to Valencia, Osasuna are looking to bounce back and might have the right team to do it against, although both teams are very close to one another. Alavés is one of three teams that have only scored one goal after four games.

Rojillo coach Jagoba Arrasate mentioned that he was pleased to see his team’s performance despite losing to Valencia 4-1. The biggest problem he did see were the defensive mistakes in a match that they were winning 1-0 courtesy of a Jon Moncayola goal .

“I liked the first half. We were able to crear situations in a match that was back and forth. After the 2-1 we against the current and did see some virtues when it came to seeing spaces to run into,” Arrasate critiqued.

The big issue for him now is to be able to correct some of the mistakes that were caused by his players “rushing”.

“We look to make changes to have more presence up top, but the team breaks and it makes it so hard to achieve balance,” he added in his traditional press conference.

That said, there will be fee changes to the lineup in an effort to give them more repetitions as a unit. The only doubt that is confirmed is that Kike Barja who happened to score the only goal of the match the last time these two faced off back in Feburary.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Alavés probable XI: Pacheco; Ximo, Matt Miazga, Laguardia, Rubén Duarte; Manu García, Pina, Facundo Pellistri, Rioja; Guidetti, Joselu

Osasuna probable XI: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, David García, Aridane, Manu Sánchez; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torró, Darko Brasanac; Rubén García, Kike García, Roberto Torres

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 46 Alavés Wins: 21 (72 goals) Osasuna Wins: 16 (55 goals) Draws: 9