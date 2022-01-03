‘Alex vs America’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is the headliner in the newest cooking competition series, “Alex vs America.” The new show premieres Sunday, January 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Alex vs America” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Food Network and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Alex vs America” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Food Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Alex vs America” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Food Network and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange or Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Food Network, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Alex vs America” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Food Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Alex vs America” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Food Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Alex vs America” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Alex vs America’ Preview





Play



Alex Eats Classic Meatballs and Sauce from Villa di Roma | Fix Me a Plate | Food Network They don’t call Villa di Roma a “gravy house” for nothing 🍝 The meatballs and sauce are truly omg-worthy — just ask Alex! #FixMeAPlate Subscribe to Food Network ▶ foodtv.com/YouTube Welcome to Food Network, where learning to cook is as simple as clicking play! Grab your apron and get ready to get cookin' with some… 2021-12-27T16:00:06Z

Move over, “Beat Bobby Flay.” There’s a new culinary competition series in town and it is called “Alex vs America.”

In this new show, well-known Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli will face off with 15 chefs over five episodes to see if anyone can take her down.

The Food Network press release teases:

Alex Guarnaschelli is one of the most accomplished and revered chefs in the culinary arena, having won virtually every battle she has ever competed in. Now, over the course of five weeks, 15 brave chefs from across the United States take their best shot at beating Alex for the ultimate culinary triumph in the new competition series, “Alex vs America.” Hosted by the acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong, each episode features three culinary superstars competing over two rounds against one another as well as against Alex. These competitors might hail from different states, but they all share the same mastery of a specific ingredient or dish, one that they have spent endless hours in their own kitchens perfecting and which will now be tested in an effort to take down one of the country’s most formidable chefs.

The format is that every week, Alex faces off with three different chefs in some specific type of cooking or ingredient.

The premiere episode is titled “Alex vs Shellfish” and its description reads, “Host Eric welcomes three talented shellfish experts from Louisiana, Maine and Hawaii to challenge chef Alex Guarnaschelli in two intense rounds of cooking; first, the chefs seal their fate by choosing the ingredients they and Alex will cook with.”

Episode two airs Sunday, January 9 and it is called “Alex vs. Beef.” Its description reads, “The star of the competition is an iconic American ingredient: beef; host Eric Adjepong challenges three skilled chefs from Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas to prove their mastery of beef by knocking chef Alex Guarnaschelli off her pedestal.”

The full cast hasn’t been revealed, but the three chefs from the premiere episode are:

Johnnie Gale from Breaux ridge, Louisiana, an executive chef at a seafood restaurant that serves over 15,000 pounds of crawfish a week and was named one of 2020’s Best Chefs of Louisiana.

Colin Hazama from Honolulu, Hawaii, an executive chef at The Royal Hawaiian Resort in Waikiki and was named 2018’s Restaurateur of the Year by Honolulu Magazine.

Barton Seaver from South Freeport, Maine, an authority on all things seafood who was named Chef of the Year by Esquire Magazine and has written seven books on seafood.

“Alex vs. America” premieres Sunday, January 2 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Food Network.