How to Watch ‘Alone’ Season 8 Online Without Cable for Free

The intense survival competition series “Alone” is back for Season 8, premiering Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Alone” Season 8 streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Alone” Season 8 episodes live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Alone” Season 8 episodes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The History Channel is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Alone” Season 8 episodes live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR (with the option to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the History Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Alone” Season 8 episodes live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of History and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Alone” Season 8 episodes live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes Seasons 1 through 6 of “Alone” and will have new episodes available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Alone’ Season 8 Preview

The HISTORY Channel’s “Alone” Season 8 Sneak Peek TrailerThe popular survival series “Alone” returns for season eight on Thursday, June 3 at 9:30PM ET/PT only on The HISTORY® Channel. Watch ten new contestants fight to survive in the location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on earth, Chilko Lake, British Columbia. #AloneOnHistory #AloneShow Subscribe for more from Alone and other great… 2021-05-06T16:02:33Z

“Alone” is back, sending 10 contestants out into the unforgiving wilderness to see who will survive the longest and emerge victorious, claiming the $500,000 prize.

The press release teases:

This season, 10 contestants fight to survive in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia – a location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on earth. Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just ten survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. The survivalist who endures the longest, facing total isolation, punishing weather, and deadly predators, will win the $500,000 grand prize. No camera crews. No gimmicks. “Alone” is the ultimate test of human will. Season eight of “Alone” sets the stakes higher than ever before in the most dangerous location yet. Survivalists must build their own shelters, forage their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing. Never before have contestants come into such frequent contact with the fierce and territorial grizzly bear, until now.

“’Alone’ has always been a hit series for The History Channel, but this past year it has particularly resonated with audiences now-more-than-ever as we’ve watched survivalists endure total isolation through their ingenuity and mental willpower,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel, in a statement. “This new season will continue to authentically feature the grit of human endurance and challenge viewers to look at the outdoors – and their own backyards – a bit differently.”

The season eight premiere is titled “The Hunted” and its description reads, “Ten new participants brave ‘Alone’s’ most terrifying location yet in pursuit of $500,000; one participant is forced to make a life-or-death decision, and all must contend with Chilko Lake’s deadliest predator.”

Episode two, “Open Season,” airs June 10 and its description reads, “More participants begin their fight against the land’s harsh conditions and its abundant grizzly population; one survivalist builds a unique shelter, while another is tested by the treacherous waters of Chilko Lake.”

“Alone” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on The History Channel.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.