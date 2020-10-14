Eero Prime Day Deal: Save $75 on Wi-Fi System

Let’s face it: the world depends on the Internet now and especially Wi-Fi. Enter the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system. Eero provides world-class connectivity for your entire home. This three-pack of Eero units covers up to 5,000 square feet of living area and is on sale for just $174.00. That’s a savings of $75.00 over the normal price.

The Eero is a whole-home Wi-Fi system that effectively replaces your ordinary router with smaller individual units that work together to distribute signal to each corner of the house. There will be no more dependence on one main unit to push connectivity throughout your living space once the mesh Wi-Fi system is powered up. Each small Eero unit overlaps the signal in order to provide a strong source of Internet access no matter which room that you’re in.

Management of the network is simple. Use the Eero app to access your system from anywhere. See what’s happening on your network, check device usage, share access with guests, or even pause it all to make sure your kids aren’t surfing when they shouldn’t.

If you have an Alexa device, you don’t even need a screen to manage things. Provide access for devices and individuals in the home, run diagnostics, and check on the system by just using your voice.

“Alexa, turn off the Wi-FI for Josh,” you might say. “Okay,” comes the response from your faithful robot assistant. When the yelling starts from Josh’s room, you know everything got handled just how you wanted. Take that, Josh.



Setup couldn’t be simpler. Download the Eero app for either iOS or Android, unplug your modem and everything connected to it, then open the app and follow the bouncing ball. The Eero connects to your existing modem and works with your internet service provider to bring your internet connection to every corner of your home.

With Eero, you make your WiFi work at its peak capacity for streaming, gaming, and working. And you can make it happen anywhere and at any time within your home. Automatic security and software updates will keep your Eero system operating within normal parameters. Essential tools like threat scans, ad blocking, and content warnings provide a level of security that an ordinary router can’t match. Your system will actually get better over time, not degrade.

With TrueMesh technology, Eero will intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs. And you can easily expand your system with third-party hardware as your needs change.

Without the ability to access the World Wide Web, it’s a lot tougher to access information, stream entertainment, and even run your home systems. A dependable source of wireless internet coverage is more important than ever these days. Grab this incredible deal featuring the Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System and stop worrying about maintaining that network.