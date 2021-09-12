How to Watch ‘American Rust’ Showtime Series Online

The latest drama coming to TV is “American Rust,” premiering Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

‘American Rust’ Preview





Play



American Rust (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME In this all-new SHOWTIME Original Series, a complicated and compromised chief of police (Jeff Daniels) is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves (Maura Tierney) is accused of murder. Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. Watch the premiere on Sunday, September 12 at 10/9c on… 2021-07-23T15:30:23Z

Starring Emmy-winner Jeff Daniels, who is also an executive producer, “American Rust” is a “compelling family drama that will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him,” according to the Showtime press release.

“Jeff Daniels is a bona fide giant on stage and screen, and [executive producer and writer] Dan Futterman is a special writer and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them together at Showtime,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime, in a statement. “With vibrant characters caught in an unpredictable murder mystery, ‘American Rust’ will tell the relevant and touching human story of the corrosion of the American dream.”

Maura Tierney co-stars as Grace Poe, “a woman from a devasted Pennsylvania steel town trying to organize a union among co-workers at her dress factory, while her son Billy is accused of murder.”

Alex Neustaedter stars as Billy alongside Bill Camp, David Alvarez and Julia Mayorga rounding out the cast. Their character descriptions are as follows:

Camp will play Henry English, a disabled former steelworker and widower who has placed the entire burden of his care on his son, Isaac (Alvarez). When Isaac runs away, Henry is forced to call his daughter Lee (Mayorga) back from her new life in New York City and finally reckon with the reality of his wife’s death.

Alvarez will play Isaac English, a recent high school graduate who abandons both his ailing father and his troubled friend to hitchhike cross-country. He’ll have to weigh the value of self-discovery against that of personal loyalty.

Neustaedter will play Billy Poe, a former high school football star who turned down a scholarship to stay in town. When he’s accused of the murder of an ex-cop, he must weigh his personal loyalties with the value of his own life.

Mayorga will play Lee English, a young woman, who upon graduating from Columbia Law School, is pulled back to her hometown as her brother runs away, and her father’s condition deteriorates.

The premiere episode is titled “The Mill” and its description reads, “In a small rust-belt town in southwest Pennsylvania, Chief of Police Del Harris investigates after a dead body turns up in an abandoned steel mill.”

On Sept. 19 comes episode two, “Happy Returns,” whose description reads, “Harris’ investigation continues; Isaac leaves town; Billy and Lee reunite; Buell celebrates a shotgun wedding.”

“American Rust” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.