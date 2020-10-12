Amy Coney Barrett : COVID-19 Shadows Columbus Day Confirmation Hearing

Coronavirus — and the 215,000 American lives it has claimed — cast a visible shadow over the confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be seated on the Supreme Court on Columbus Day, just 22 days until the Presidential election.

Republican Senator Mike Lee, of Utah, appeared in person, despite his positive coronavirus test 10 days before. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, who gaveled in the proceedings, has refused to take a test.

And the hearing room was strikingly more sparsely-filled than in past confirmation hearings, as Republicans insisted they were following the constitution and precedent in moving quickly to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat and Democrats called hypocrisy and warned that Barrett’s confirmation could lead to the end of the Affordable Care Act’s health care protections.

Here’s what you need to know:

Barrett Appeared With Her Family & Said in Her Opening Statement That ‘Americans of All Backgrounds Deserve an Independent Supreme Court’

Judge Barrett appeared with her husband, Jesse, and her seven children at Monday’s hearing, wearing a black protective mask. She was silent throughout the opening hour, as Graham and Senators Chuck Grassley, Diane Feinstein, and Patrick Leahy made opening statements.

In her opening statement, released Sunday, Barrett spoke of her background and her approach to examining cases. “I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written. And I believe I can serve my country by playing that role,” she said.

You can read her entire statement here.

Coronavirus Precautions Included Socially Distanced Seating & Masks All Around & Mike Lee Appeared, Despite Testing Positive 10 Days Before

It was hard not to see the specter of coronavirus at the hearing, with even pool photographers spread out sparsely on the floor, and everyone in the audience, as well as senators, masked and seated several feet apart.

Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis both tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, Politico reported. Both participated in the Rose Garden ceremony announcing Barrett’s nomination to the court, at which most attendees wore no masks and were not socially distanced.

.@SenMikeLee tells @hughhewitt he'll be participating IN PERSON for ACB hearing, 10 days after testing positive for COVID. "I’ve gotten the sign-off from the Office of the Attending Physician, I’ve gone through the appropriate number of days… and I’m no longer contagious." — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) October 12, 2020

Lee said that he had the “sign-off” from the Senate’s Office of the Attending Physician and that he was no longer contagious, NBC’s Julie Tsirkin reported.

The event has since been suggested as a “super spreader” event, with many high-level Republican positive tests linked to it. Many attendees hugged and kissed at the event, which was also partially held indoors.

Lee wore a mask, as all participants in Monday’s hearing were required to do, but often pulled it down and fiddled with it, sometimes also exposing his face as he leaned in to speak with other senators. And, when he gave his opening statement, he did so mask-free, many noticed on Twitter.

Mike Lee was diagnosed with COVID just 10 days ago and is now speaking at the hearing without a mask. pic.twitter.com/PHVXAhtHLB — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) October 12, 2020

Chairman Graham also has refused to take a COVID-19 test, notably just before a debate with his South Carolina Senate challenger, Jaime Harrison, Business Insider reported.

