Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing: Time & TV Channel

Day one of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins today. Although today will likely mostly consist of opening statements, you may still want to stay tuned live to keep up with what’s happening and any unexpected developments. Read on for all the details on how to watch the confirmation hearing today, including what time the hearing begins and the TV channels that will broadcast it.

The Hearing Begins at 9 AM Eastern

The first day of the hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern, although some broadcast channels will start airing the hearing earlier than this. This schedule will be maintained every day this week, including Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each day, the hearing will start at 9 a.m. Eastern (8 a.m. Central, 7 a.m. Mountain, 6 a.m. Pacific.)

If you prefer to watch a live stream rather than on TV, you can watch on the C-SPAN stream below.

Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Day 1)Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett (day 1) – LIVE at 9am ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio & online at https://www.c-span.org/video/?476315-1/supreme-court-nominee-amy-coney-barrett-confirmation-hearing-day1 2020-10-08T13:14:03Z

You can also watch on PBS below.

WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings – Day 1Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at https://www.pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6 Follow us: Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newshour Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour Subscribe: PBS NewsHour podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe 2020-10-09T14:56:04Z

How To Watch the Hearing on TV

C-SPAN has Barrett’s hearing on its TV schedule. The hearing will be broadcast on C-SPAN 1 starting at 9 a.m. Eastern. It’s not clear exactly how long the hearing will last, but C-SPAN has blocked out time on its schedule until 3 p.m. Eastern on C-SPAN for a total of six hours. It will then re-air the hearing at 8 p.m. Eastern.

On Fox News, you can watch the hearing on America’s Newsroom from 8:50 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern, according to the Fox News TV schedule online.

According to KIRO 7, PBS, NBC, ABC, and CBS will also be airing the hearing live in addition to cable channels. This is not on the TV Guide schedule, so you’ll want to check your local station to see if the hearing is airing on any of those channels in your region.

To find out what channel the station you want to watch is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station you’re interested in is on for you.

Hearing Schedule

Today’s hearing will start with opening statements from Graham, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and each of the other 20 senators, Fox News reported. Each senator will be able to speak for 10 minutes each during their opening statements.

Lindsey Graham, Senate Judiciary Chairman, is presiding over the hearing. Each Senator on the committee can either attend in person or virtually.

Following these statements, Senator Todd Young and Senator Michael Braun will speak for about five minutes each about Barrett’s qualifications. Next, former Notre Dame Law School professor Patricia O’Hara will also speak.

Barrett will then speak with her own opening remarks. This will likely be the extent of the first day’s hearing.

The main questions will begin on Tuesday and continue at least through Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15, ABC 8 reported. Expect questions to focus on topics like abortion and Roe v. Wade, her views on women’s rights, gun rights and the Second Amendment, and her views on health care. Each Senator will have 30 minutes to ask questions on Tuesday, followed by 20 minutes to ask questions on October 14. Then if needed, they’ll have 10 minutes each after that, Fox News reported.

The last day, Thursday, will consist of testimony from outside witnesses, MarketWatch reported.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates