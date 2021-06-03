Andrew Whitworth Set to Join Rams Hall of Famer in Rare Category

The last time the Los Angeles Rams had a dominant offensive lineman play into his 40s, Hall of Famer Jackie Slater was anchoring the Ram trenches and retired at the age of 41.

Andrew Whitworth is now set to join Slater in this rare category: Ram linemen who extended their career into their 40s.

The 16-year veteran left tackle Whitworth is six months away from turning 40. But before the Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals for a Monday night showdown on Dec. 13, Whitworth will spend Dec. 12 celebrating the milestone birthday.

It’ll mark the first time since 1995 that the Rams will have an active offensive lineman with four decades of living in tow. Slater not only was the last Ram to stretch his career into his 40s, he holds this distinction: He’s the only player in franchise history to play in the Rams’ final season in California’s Orange County (1994) and the franchise’s first season in St. Louis (1995), which was his final season in the league. Slater’s No. 78 is retired by the Rams.

Whitworth answered Los Angeles Daily News Rams reporter Kevin Modesti’s question regarding his decision to return for year No. 16, saying “I knew when I had that much hunger to get back on the field, that I still wanted to play football.”

Andrew Whitworth On Returning For 16th NFL Season & Working With Austin CorbettLos Angeles Rams OL Andrew Whitworth talks about what went into the decision to return for a 16th NFL season, helping Austin Corbett transition to center, and the group workouts he and his fellow offensive linemen have been conducting at his house. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the… 2021-06-02T01:32:28Z

Plus, Whitworth is coming back from two major setbacks involving his football future and the health of him and his family.

Whitworth Not Just Returning Before 40th Birthday

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound blindside protector had his first health obstacle during a late regular season NFC West battle. Last November, Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright awkwardly bent Whitworth’s left knee in the wrong direction. Whitworth had to be carted off from the SoFi Stadium field, fearing a season-ending ACL tear.

Fortunately, it wasn’t. He suffered a Grade 3 MCL/PCL injury that sidelined him for nearly eight weeks, but managed to return in time for the playoffs.

But then came the second health hurdle, this time a devastating virus that spread to him and his family: COVID-19.

Whitworth was one of nine in his household who tested positive for Coronavirus, detailing the experience with Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times in a July 21 interview. Whitworth and his wife Melissa confirmed that they began with mild symptoms until they both lost their sense of smell and taste.

Now, Whitworth is healthy from his leg injury and from Coronavirus. Regarding the latter, Whitworth told reporters on Wednesday during the 7:31 mark of the video conference “Everybody is doing really well. Everybody seems to be good and plugging right along. All the adults as far as us have been vaccinated and we’re kind of plugging along.”

Whitworth Realizing His Age

Whitworth revealed how he knows he’s up in his years. It involves delivery orders to his house.

“Every time I get DoorDash from Taco Bell, I feel it,” Whitworth said to reporters while flashing a smile. “My joints know what happened.”

Despite being at the halfway point toward his 40th, Whitworth is cognizant of taking care of himself as he continues preparing for another season of protecting the blindside.

“During the week, when I’m training, I’m very aware of what I’m eating and how I’m doing things,” Whitworth said. “I try to do my best to feel good, but my body definitely knows it when I eat a couple of bean burritos or soft taco supremes.”

Whitworth will be enjoying his 40th in 193 more days. However, he’s more energized about starting NFL season No. 16.

“Honestly, just playing my 16th season is the first thing to check off and I can’t wait to walk out week one and just the journey to get deep into that,” Whitworth said. “I take it step-by-step and I’m looking forward to the season and excited about it.”