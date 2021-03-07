Apartment Behind Mirror: NYC TikTok Video Goes Viral

A series of TikTok videos show a woman finding a hidden apartment behind a mirror in New York City.

The NYC TikTok videos have gone viral. The videos show the woman discovering an entire empty apartment inside her apartment after realizing it was there because of a hole in her bathroom mirror. You can watch the videos later in this article.

According to NBC New York, the woman who recorded the TikTok videos is named Samantha Hartsoe.

They’ve created a sensation on TikTok and sparked the interest of the New York City media. She starts the first of four videos by revealing that her apartment was always cold, which prompted her to investigate. It’s titled, “A New York City Mystery.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Curiosity Killed the Cat,’ Hartsoe Says

The first video shows her revealing that the cold air is coming from her bathroom mirror. In the second video, her friends show up, and they talk about what might be through the hole revealed to be behind the mirror. What if someone’s living in there, they say. She climbs through the hole.

The apartment is located in Roosevelt Island.

In the third video, she squeezes through the mysterious hole with a flashlight taped to her head.

Part of the success of the videos is how Hartsoe builds the drama, so the viewer wants to find out what happens next.

Behind the mirror was a big hole. “Curiosity killed the cat, curiosity is going to kill me,” Hartsoe told NBC New York. “I can’t not know what’s on the other side of my bathroom.”

She explored the discovery, finding a full but unfinished apartment behind the mirror. “My roommates definitely thought I was going to be dead. When I came back they were excited,” she said to NBC New York.

The TikTok Videos Have Had 8 Million Views

Hartsoe recorded four TikTok videos of the apartment behind the mirror. They’ve racked up over eight million views on the social networking platform.

You can find her TikTok page here. She now has 757,000 followers on TikTok.

“There’s trash bags and stuff,” she says in one of the videos, holding a hammer, as she shows people what’s inside the hidden apartment. Creepy music plays in the videos, adding to the horror movie atmosphere. The apartment appears to be unfinished. In the end of the videos, Hartsoe says her landlord is going to get an interesting call in the morning.

She captioned the final video, “crawled through a wall for this mystery so enjoy the finale 🕵🏻‍♀️ #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #storytime #fyp #foryou.”

