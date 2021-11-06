Where to Watch App State vs Arkansas State Football 2021

Appalachian State looks to win its sixth game in seven tries as they travel to Arkansas State to take on the 1-7 Red Wolves on Saturday.

Appalachian State vs Arkansas State Preview

Appalachian State looks to continue its run for a Sun Belt title against Arkansas State on Saturday. There was no hangover for the Mountaineers after their biggest win of the season — a 30-27 win against Coastal Carolina. App State dominated Lousiana-Monroe last week, racing out to a 49-7 lead at half and coasting to a 59-28 victory.

“All week long, the message has been … ‘we have to play our very best.’ You can’t ask your teammates to play their best if you’re not playing your best,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “In the first half, our whole team played their very best, and it was a great team win.”

The Mountaineers have had some nice second halves, but were happy to race out to a big early lead last week.

“It seems like in the second half, we’ve always picked it up, but that first half, we’ve either come out flat or just missed something barely,” quarterback Chase Brice said. “But today, really coming out with a lot of juice, a lot of excitement and connecting on some plays.”

Brice finished with 256 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

The Mountaineers are the heavy favorite but have respect for the Red Wolves.

“They’re very athletic, and they throw the ball all over the field,” Clark said. “For whatever reason, their record doesn’t show how good they are.”

It hasn’t been an easy year for Arkansas State but they’re keeping their morale up.

“Whether we’re 7-1 right now or 1-7 it shouldn’t change the way we go to work and the way we just come every day and approach every day,” Harris said. “We all know this season hasn’t [gone] how we wanted it to go at all coming into the season… We know we can do better but at the same time, we’re just learning and we’re growing week to week, we’re close to when everything gets to clicking, it’ll all show.”

The Mountaineers are a three-touchdown favorite for the matchup and have won three of the last four against Arkansas State.

“Not to take anything away from our previous opponents, we’ve played some very, very good football teams and very, very good football programs, but I think this is probably the most complete football team we’ve played to date,” Head Coach Butch Jones said. “They win in the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively, extremely talented and they play angry all the time. It’s a top 25 football program with a mentality and so again, for me, it’s a great measuring stick…”