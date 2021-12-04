App State vs Louisiana Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Appalachian State travel to the Bayou State to face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference championship. These two sides will clash in Lafayette, LA on Saturday at Cajun Field.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Appalachian State vs Louisiana online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Appalachian State vs Louisiana live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Appalachian State vs Louisiana live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Appalachian State vs Louisiana live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Appalachian State vs Louisiana live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Appalachian State vs Louisiana live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Appalachian State vs Louisiana Preview

The Sun Belt Conference Championship pits the two best teams in that league. The numbers and records confirm this as the game in Lafayette promises to be one of the more exciting encounters in the history of this game.

Very few can offer what these two teams could as they face for the 11th time in their history.

These two teams already faced off and it was Louisiana that came away with a lopsided win against an App State that played arguably its worst game of the season.

Appalachian State look to end the season with a tremendous team victory, more importantly, they look to show that their loss to this same team ended up being just a fluke. For them, it is a return to the title game after missing out last year.

Since the loss, the Mountaineers won six consecutive games where they outscored the oposition by a whopping 151-31 and stormed into the championship game on a high with every intention to correct that one blemish in their season.

Before the big game, several of its players came away with individual accolades given by the conference at the end of every regular season.

Nine players received All- Sun Belt Team recognition. D'Marco Jackson, Demetrius Taylor, Steven Jones and Shaun Jolly were honored for their respective defensive play. On the offensive side of the ball, Baer Hunter, Corey Sutton, Cooper Hodges and Nate Noel received mention.

Finally kicker Chandler Staton did so on the special teams end.

Louisiana were the most effective and consistent team in the Sun Belt this season and will want to leave no doubt on Saturday in their own backyard.

Under the leadership of quarterback Levi Lewis, Louisiana have a very steady hand and a lethal playmaker that can make any defense pay for mistakes made. On top of that, they rarely ever turned the ball over.

This will be key for a team that will be honed in on taking the ball away and making plays on the defensive end to put Louisiana in a hole from the beginning.

More important, the defense was fundamental in pivotal games this season. In the three most important games of the season, the Ragin' Cajuns were able to force 13 turnovers.

Since the 28-27 scare they faced at the hands of Arkansas State, they outscored their opponents 143- 53 and truly never let them get into any of the contests.