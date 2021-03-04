How to Watch Arch Madness 2021 Without Cable

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament kicks off at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday.

The first-round games (Thursday, Mar. 4) and quarterfinals (Friday, Mar. 5) will be exclusively on ESPN+, the semifinals (Saturday, Mar. 6) will be on CBS Sports Network, and the championship (Sunday, Mar. 7) will be on CBS.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2021 MVC tournament game online:

2021 MVC Basketball Tournament Preview

Arch Madness should not disappoint this year. Considering in the last 10 years, the No. 1 seed in the MVC tourney has won it all three times (and once since 2014), the top-seeded Ramblers (who are ranked 20th in the nation) may have their work cut out for them despite being the tourney’s top seed.

Per MVC Sports.com, “Thirty-nine of 44 previous tournament champions were seeded 1, 2, or 3. The top two seeds have had the most success, winning a combined 32 times, and the top two seeds have won 19 titles in St. Louis (in 30 total tries). The last 15 MVC tournament champions have consisted of six top seeds, five No. 2 seeds, a No. 3 seed, two No. 4 seeds (including Bradley last year) and a No. 5 (Bradley in 2019).”

Here are the teams competing in the MVC tourney, along with their records, listed by seed:

No. 1 Loyola (16-2 conference, 21-4 overall)

No. 2 Drake (15-3 conference, 24-3 overall)

No. 3 Missouri State (12-6 conference, 16-6 overall)

No. 4 Indiana State (11-7 conference, 14-9 overall)

No. 5 Evansville (7-11 conference, 9-15 overall)

No. 6 UNI (7-11 conference, 9-15 overall)

No. 7 Valparaiso (7-11 conference, 10-17 overall)

No. 8 Bradley (6-12 conference, 12-15 overall)

No. 9 Southern Illinois (5-13 conference, 11-13 overall)

No. 10 Illinois State (4-14 conference, 7-17 overall)

Here is a look at the MVC Tournament schedule:

Thursday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 Bradley vs. No. 9 Southern Illinois: 6 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 7 Northern Iowa vs. No. 10 Illinois State: 9 p.m ET

Friday, March 5

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 Loyola vs. Winner of Game 1, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 Indiana State vs. No. 5 Evansville, 3 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 Drake vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 Missouri State vs. No. 6 Valparaiso, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 6

Semifinal 1: Winner of quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of quarterfinal 2, 12 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2: Winner of quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of quarterfinal 4, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 7