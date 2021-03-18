How to Watch Arkansas vs Colgate Basketball Without Cable

The No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks will meet the No. 14 seed Colgate Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game starts at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Colgate online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

The Razorbacks exited the SEC Tournament with a 78-71 loss to the LSU Tigers in the semifinals, falling to 22-6 on the year.

The team gathered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, when they learned they’d secured the program’s best seed since 1995, when the Razorbacks captured a No. 2 seed.

“I think everybody is really excited,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “I’ve been a part of a lot of these, and every single one of them feels the same way when you see your name up there.

“I told (the team) before the show came on that, No. 1, what an honor it was to know that we were playing in this tournament. You can never, ever, ever as a player, as a coach, as an administrator, as a booster, as a former player, an alumni, as a fan, you can never take for granted how hard it is to get into this tournament. It’s really hard.”

March Madness fans should expect a shootout from Arkansas and Colgate: the Razorbacks score 82.4 points per game, good for seventh in the country; the 14-1 Raiders rank second at 86.3 points per game.

The Patriot League Tournament champions hit 3-pointers at a 40.2% clip, good for third nationally.

“We’ve got to come up with some drills to defend the three, we’ve got to keep their guards in front of us,” Musselman said, per the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “We can’t let them get to the hole. They’re an analytics team. They make threes, they make layups, so we look forward to the prep over the next few days.”

Patriot League player of the year Jordan Burns leads the Raiders’ offensive attack. The 6-foot senior guard averages 17 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, all team highs, and hits 42.2% of his long-range attempts.

The summer after playing varsity football and basketball as a high school freshman, as Burns told The Post-Standard in 2019, he met with his school’s newly hired football coach to explain his decision to focus solely on hoops, only to be met with discouragement.

“It would be a lot easier for you to get a D-I scholarship playing football,” the coach said, as Burns recalled. “You’re too small to play Division I basketball.”

The point guard added: “That kind of just made me want to prove him wrong. It gave me that fire of, ‘No, I’m really good and I know I’m really good.’ I work extremely hard and I knew that’s what was going to push me over the edge.”