How to Watch Arkansas vs Georgia Football Without Cable

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will host the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2 at Sanford Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Georgia online:

Arkansas vs Georgia Preview

The Bulldogs are coming off a 40-13 drubbing of South Carolina. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels went 23-31 for 303 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the victory. Daniels and the offense put up 491 total yards on South Carolina, and they’re an effective unit, averaging 42.0 points a game.

On defense, Georgia has the nation’s best defense, allowing just 5.6 points a game. The Bulldogs are allowing opponents 69.5 yards rushing and just 115.8 yards passing per game, and the scary part is, head coach Kirby Smart says we have’t seen anything yet.

“I don’t know that we’re playing to our full potential, and we’re going to face better offenses than we’ve faced,” Smart said about his team’s defensive success. “So we’re not buying into all that hype. We’ve got to play better, and we’re going to play better people than we’ve played, so I think the verdict is still out.”

On the other side, Arkansas is coming off a 20-10 win over a good Texas A&M team. QB KJ Jefferson went 7-15 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 50 yards rushing on eight carries in the winning effort. Treylon Burks proved to be an explosive weapon for Jefferson again, catching six passes for 167 yards and a score. They lead a Razorbacks offense that’s putting up 35.8 points a game on offense, and they’ll face their toughest challenge yet in the Bulldogs.

“They play extremely hard,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about Georgia. “You don’t find many teams that are playing extremely hard that don’t have high respect for the head coach. They do, and I was very fortunate to be there four years and learn from him.”

“They’ve recruited really well there, so they’re going to have depth,” Pittman added. “That’s just Georgia, and hopefully Arkansas will get that way here in the near future, where somebody leaves and the next guy steps in and he may be as good, or he may be better than the guy that left. But that’s where Georgia is, and that’s a credit to their staff and Kirby for recruiting.”

It’s on defense where Arkansas has been vulnerable. The Razorbacks are surrendering 34.9 points per contest, which could be a problem against Daniels and company. They have been especially vulnerable against the run, allowing over 192 yards per game, and considering Georgia is netting 176.8 ypg on the ground, the run defense of Arkansas will be one of the keys to this game.