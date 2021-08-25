‘American Idol’ Alum Arthur Gunn Releases New Single

Former “American Idol” finalist Arthur Gunn has released his first post-season 19 single and has plans to release more music soon.

Gunn posted on Instagram when his single, “Rainy Days,” was released.

“People! The new single ‘Rainy Days’ is out there now on all major music platforms,” he wrote. “This tune was long time coming, go ahead and save it to your playlist to soak it up. Thank you!”

Listen through the link above. The song can be streamed online on Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, and through other streaming services.

Gunn Wrote, Recorded & Arranged the Track Himself

According to an Instagram post, Gunn did the majority of the work on “Rainy Days” by himself.

“The new single ‘Rainy Days’ will be out soon on all major platforms,” he wrote prior to the release. “I wrote this tune some time ago, I recently recorded, arranged, performed and produced on my own. Now, you can get excited about it, but I’ll tell you now, there are some more hot cakes baking in the kitchen.”

Gunn’s time on “American Idol” started during season 18 where he placed second to Just Sam. Then, the following season, he earned a spot in the top 7 thanks to a “Comeback” twist arranged by the show to allow ten season 18 contestants the chance to return to the big stage. Gunn was voted out shortly after.

He infamously skipped the season 19 finale where he was set to perform with music star Sheryl Crow.

Gunn Hosted a Live Performance in Late July 2021

Gunn performed at his concert on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Cotillion. He told The Wichita Eagle at the time that he was still not ready to speak about the finale, though he did talk to Crow after skipping out on their scheduled performance. He told the outlet that Crow did not respond to his invitation to perform, but she did reach out via email.

“I received an email from Sheryl Crow herself encouraging me to play music,” he told the outlet. “I emailed her back saying how I felt and what happened. We had a very mutual understanding.”

Gunn was scheduled to perform at The Cotillion in Wichita on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.

“This is my first official show in my official career after ‘American Idol,’” Gunn told The Wichita Eagle. “I’m very glad about it and that it happened to be in Wichita.”

After his performance, Gunn took to Instagram to thank his fans for showing up.

“Thank you for all the people from Wichita who came last night at @thecotillion,” he shared. “It was good to see so many familiar people from the town and people that came and drove hours to get to the show. I was glad to see you all getting lively there.”

He added, “I and the band had fun playing this show for you. It was great seeing you all having fun and grooving together with the music, see you all next time beautiful people!”

“American Idol” returns for season 20 with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as host Ryan Seacrest in early 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Announces Debut Album, Release Date